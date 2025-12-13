Union Minister Pankaj Chaudhary has filed the sole nomination for the Uttar Pradesh BJP President post. CM Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders were present. The result will be announced on December 14 by election officer Piyush Goyal.

Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary on Saturday filed the nomination for the post of Uttar Pradesh BJP President. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak were present on the occasion.

'Will Shoulder Responsibility with Dedication'

After filing the sole nomination, Minister Pankaj Chaudhary told ANI, "Nomination has been filed. Scrutiny is underway. When the announcement is made tomorrow, something more can be said...No post is big or small. Whatever responsibility is assigned, as a worker of the party, we shoulder it with full dedication..."

Firecrackers were burst at the residence of Pankaj Chaudhary in Maharajganj after he filed the sole nomination for the State BJP president election.

Scrutiny Complete, Announcement Awaited

On the UP BJP president election, Union Minister Piyush Goyal told reporters, "The process of scrutinizing the nomination papers has just been completed... The rest of the process will take place tomorrow afternoon. The further schedule will be announced at that time."

UP Minister Swatantra Dev Singh told reporters that the announcement will be made tomorrow. "A single nomination has been filed by Pankaj Chaudhary. The deadline (to file a nomination) was 3 pm. The nomination is being scrutinised. Announcement is to be made tomorrow...People are excited..."

Unanimous Decision Expected

The results will be announced on December 14 at 1 PM in the presence of Union Minister Piyush Goyal.

Earlier, the party had appointed Union Minister Piyush Goyal and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde as election officers for the process.

Traditionally, the BJP state president is chosen unanimously, and elections are rarely needed. Despite this, the party has released the list of eligible voters for the election. (ANI)