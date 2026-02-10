PANIIT Alumni India announced support for the government's India - AI Impact Summit 2026. It will also power the 'Bharat Innovates' showcase in France and host the PAN-IIT Hyderabad Summit 2026 on March 8, 2026, focusing on AI.

PANIIT will support the India - AI Impact Summit 2026, a flagship global event to be organised by the Government of India under the IndiaAI Mission in February 2026, Prabhat Kumar, IRS, Chairman of PANIIT Alumni India, announced on Monday. Speaking at a press conference at Taj Deccan, he noted, "It is the world's biggest summit on the subject."

Additionally, Kumar stated that PAN-IIT would actively contribute to strengthening India's global leadership in artificial intelligence through strategic collaborations and knowledge platforms. He further announced that PANIIT will also power Bharat Innovates, an international innovation showcase to be held in Nice, France, initiated by the Government of India and aimed at highlighting India's innovation, startup, deep-tech, and technology leadership to European stakeholders.

PAN-IIT Hyderabad Summit 2026 Announced

Speaking in the presence of Ashok Kumar, General Secretary, PAN-IIT, Sudhakar Gande, Convener, PAN-IIT Hyderabad Summit 2026, and Muralikrishna, Co-Chair of the Summit, Kumar announced that the PAN-IIT Hyderabad Summit 2026, a flagship national leadership and innovation forum dedicated to AI-led transformation and nation-building, will be held on March 8, 2026 at The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace. This will be the first-ever PAN-IIT conference hosted in Hyderabad.

Summit Details and Institutional Collaboration

More than 600 delegates are expected to participate in the day-long Summit. In addition, a half-day pre-conference will be organised on 7 March 2026 at IIT Hyderabad. Kumar also announced that IIT Hyderabad has agreed to allot 680 sq ft of space for the PAN-IIT local chapter office in their premises, further strengthening institutional collaboration between PAN-IIT and the host ecosystem.

The PAN-IIT Hyderabad Summit 2026 will bring together senior leaders and stakeholders from government, industry, academia, startups, public sector undertakings (PSUs), and the global IIT alumni network. Participants will include policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, researchers, technologists, and domain experts representing all 23 Indian Institutes of Technology.

Focus on National Priorities

The Summit will focus on how artificial intelligence and emerging technologies are reshaping policy frameworks, innovation ecosystems, industry practices, and strategic sectors critical to India's future. The Summit agenda will feature in-depth deliberations across several priority sectors, including Pharma and Healthcare Systems, Defence and Aerospace Technologies, Infrastructure and Urban Development, and Energy and Telecommunications, bringing together stakeholders to explore opportunities, address challenges, and drive strategic collaboration across these critical domains. These discussions will explore the role of AI and advanced technologies in enabling technology-driven governance, public-sector innovation, sustainable infrastructure, energy transition, strategic manufacturing, and scalable solutions for national impact.

Leadership on AI for Bharat

Kumar, Chairman, PAN-IIT Alumni India, said: "India stands at a critical juncture where technology, policy, and societal aspirations must align to drive inclusive and sustainable growth. The PAN-IIT Hyderabad Summit 2026 is envisioned as a national platform bringing together thought leaders from government, industry, academia, and the IIT alumni community to shape AI-led solutions for Bharat. Our focus is on responsible innovation, technology-enabled governance, and sector-specific transformation aligned with India's long-term national priorities."

Ashok Kumar, General Secretary, PAN-IIT Alumni India, added: "PAN-IIT Alumni India represents the collective intellectual and leadership capital of the IIT ecosystem worldwide. The Hyderabad Summit is designed to move beyond discussions and foster actionable collaboration across critical sectors such as healthcare, infrastructure, energy, defence, and telecommunications. We look forward to welcoming policymakers, industry leaders, entrepreneurs, and alumni to translate technological excellence into real-world impact."

About PAN-IIT Alumni India

PAN-IIT Alumni India is the apex federation representing alumni of all 23 IITs worldwide, with a global network of over five lakh alumni. Founded in 2002 and formally registered in 2006, PAN-IIT serves as an umbrella body for IIT alumni associations, fostering leadership, knowledge exchange, mentorship, innovation, and cross-sector collaboration. Through national summits, policy dialogues, and innovation initiatives, it actively contributes to strengthening India's innovation and development ecosystem. The PAN-IIT Hyderabad Summit 2026 builds on this legacy, leveraging the strength of the IIT alumni network and Hyderabad's dynamic innovation ecosystem to shape conversations, partnerships, and policy thinking that will define India's technological future.

Registrations Open

Registrations for the PAN-IIT Hyderabad Summit 2026 are now open on the official PAN-IIT Alumni India website. Professionals, entrepreneurs, researchers, policymakers, and members of the IIT alumni community are encouraged to register early and be part of this high-impact national forum. (ANI)