A deadly stampede at a Kolkata Durga Puja pandal killed 19 people and injured 25. The panic was likely triggered by a microphone warning that the structure might collapse. Police investigations revealed gross mismanagement, narrow exits, and inadequate crowd control by the organizers.

A warning over a microphone telling visitors to leave a Durga Puja pandal because it could collapse may have triggered the panic that led to a deadly stampede in Kolkata. The tragedy at the Chorbagan Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal in north Kolkata claimed 19 lives and left 25 people injured on Saturday evening, October 17. Police are examining video footage of the announcement as part of their investigation.

The announcement, captured in a video, said: “The condition of the pandal is very bad. It will collapse. Please leave.” Investigators are trying to identify the person who made the announcement and establish why the warning was issued.

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According to preliminary police findings, the incident involved several contributing factors, including inadequate crowd management, narrow entry and exit routes, insufficient security personnel and confusion following heavy rain during Saptami celebrations.

A senior police officer said: “We have gathered sufficient evidence pointing to gross mismanagement by the puja organisers. There was no clear plan to manage the large number of visitors, and everything was handled verbally.” Police have collected CCTV footage and recorded statements from eyewitnesses and local residents.

Seven arrested, judicial probe announced

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said the preliminary investigation indicated that the organisers' announcement may have triggered the stampede. He announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT), headed by a sitting Calcutta High Court judge, to investigate the incident and identify possible lapses.

Seven people have been arrested, most of them reportedly associated with the organising committee. Authorities have also registered a case and are examining whether security arrangements and crowd-control measures were adequate.

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The state government has announced compensation of Rs 25 lakh and a Group D government job for the family of each deceased victim. Kolkata Police Commissioner Ajay Kumar Nand has also imposed prohibitory orders on roads adjoining the pandal until October 20.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are expected to examine the announcement, crowd movement and safety arrangements to establish the sequence of events behind the tragedy.