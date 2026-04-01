Haryana police arrested Kapil in the Panchkula Municipal Corporation fraud case after Rs. 2.36 crore was allegedly transferred to his account. He is linked to a co-accused already in custody as the probe into the diversion of public funds continues.

Haryana police have apprehended an accused identified as Kapil, son of Lajja Ram and a resident of Rajpura, from Sirhind in connection with the Municipal Corporation Panchkula fraud case. The arrest is part of an ongoing investigation into alleged financial irregularities involving municipal funds and suspected diversion of public money.

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Probe into Financial Trail and Network

According to investigating officials, an amount of Rs. 2.36 crore was allegedly transferred from the account of Municipal Corporation Panchkula into Kapil's bank account. Authorities said the transaction is a crucial aspect of the case, and efforts are underway to trace how the funds were diverted and to identify all those involved in the alleged fraud.

Police further stated that Kapil is known to the co-accused Rajat, who is currently in police custody in connection with the case. Investigators believe that this connection may help uncover a wider network behind the alleged embezzlement of public funds. Officials are closely examining the roles of the accused, their financial dealings, and the sequence of transactions.

Death of Another Accused Under Scrutiny

In a related development, officials said another accused in the case, Vinod, also a resident of Rajpura, had died earlier on August 17, 2024. Police have obtained his death certificate as part of the ongoing probe. Authorities are now examining his possible involvement and any financial links he may have had with the other accused before his death.

Broader Investigation Continues

The case pertains to the alleged misuse and diversion of municipal funds, raising concerns over financial oversight and internal checks within the Municipal Corporation of Panchkula. Investigators are continuing to analyse bank records, transaction details, and other relevant evidence to determine the full extent of the alleged fraud and identify any lapses in the system. Police have indicated that the investigation is ongoing, with further efforts focused on tracing additional financial transactions and identifying other individuals who may be linked to the case.