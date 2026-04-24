Panchayati Raj Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj lauded rural elected representatives for resolving citizens' problems. PM Modi also congratulated them on National Panchayati Raj Day, saying the 'king's happiness lies in the happiness of the public'.

Panchayati Raj Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj on Friday praised the role of elected representatives in rural governance, saying they are not just performing the duties of the third tier of government but are also actively resolving the problems of rural citizens. He added that they are fulfilling the aspirations of villagers while addressing grassroots issues and called for reflection on the system's progress, challenges and future opportunities. "On National Panchayati Raj Day, I would like to congratulate the lakhs of elected representatives in panchayats who are fulfilling the dreams of rural citizens. They are not just performing the duties of the third tier of government but are also resolving the problems of rural citizens. Today we have an opportunity to reflect on how robust the Panchayati Raj system has become along with its challenges and opportunities," he told reporters.

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PM Modi Congratulates Representatives

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the people's representatives across the country on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day, saying that the "king's happiness lies in the happiness of the public". Sharing an X post, PM Modi wrote, "Heartfelt congratulations to the people's representatives across the country on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day! Your dedication to public service alongside national service is truly inspiring to one and all. In the happiness of the people lies the king's happiness; in their welfare lies his own welfare. The king should consider dear not what is dear to himself, but what is dear to the people."

Significance of National Panchayati Raj Day

The theme for National Panchayati Raj Day 2026 is "Sashakt Panchayat, Sarvangeen Vikas" (Empowered Panchayats, Holistic Development). Ministry of Panchayati Raj is set to celebrate National Panchayati Raj Day (NPRD) today at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

Observed every year on 24th April, the day commemorates the enactment of the landmark 73rd Constitutional Amendment Act, which gave constitutional status and legal recognition to Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across India. This year marks 33 years of that defining milestone in India's democratic journey.

National Panchayati Raj Day is observed with much fervour across the country at the State, District, Block and Gram Panchayat levels, wherein Gram Panchayats will hold Gram Sabha meetings, reaffirming the spirit of participatory democracy at the grassroots. The day provides an occasion to recognise the role of the three-tier Panchayati Raj system in accelerating progress towards Viksit Bharat. (ANI)