The death toll in the Palam residential building fire has risen to nine. Vice President CP Radhakrishnan and PM Narendra Modi expressed condolences, with the PMO announcing an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh for the kin of each deceased.

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan on Wednesday extended heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims who lost their lives in the Palam fire incident, as the death toll rose to nine, with three others reported injured. Taking it to X, he wrote, "The loss of lives in the tragic fire accident in Palam, Delhi, is deeply painful. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and pray for the speedy recovery of the injured."

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PM Announces Ex-Gratia for Victims

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to the next of kin of each deceased in the Palam residential building fire. Expressing his deepest condolences on the unfortunate incident, the PM announced Rs. 50,000 ex-gratia to the injured from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). "The fire incident in Palam, Delhi, is saddening. I extend my condolences to those who have lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest. An ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of each deceased. The injured would be given Rs. 50,000," the PMO posted on X.

Delhi Government Announces Compensation

The Delhi government also announced compensation for victims. According to the Chief Minister's Office, a compensation of Rs 10 lakh will be provided to the families of those who lost their lives, while Rs 5 lakh will be given in cases involving deceased children. Additionally, Rs 2 lakh compensation will be provided to those who sustained serious injuries in the fire.

Cause of Fire and Rescue Operations

The fire broke out in a residential building in the Sadh Nagar area of Palam in the early hours of Wednesday, allegedly due to a short circuit. Delhi Fire Services, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), police, and other agencies are engaged in relief work. (ANI)