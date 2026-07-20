A 61-year-old man was sentenced to death in Palakkad for the Nenmara double murder. In a separate incident, four men, including an Army jawan, were arrested for assaulting police officers during a vehicle inspection.

Man Sentenced to Death in Nenmara Double Murder

Palakkad Additional Sessions Court on Monday sentenced a 61-year-old man to death in the sensational 2025 Nenmara double murder case after finding him guilty of killing a mother and son. The accused, identified as Chenthamara, was convicted of murdering his neighbour Sudhakaran, 56, and Sudhakaran's 74-year-old mother, Lakshmi, at Pothundi near Nenmara on January 27, 2025.

According to Palakkad Superintendent of Police (SP) Abdul Rahim, the investigation to arrest the absconding accused was conducted in a systematic manner with the help of the prosecution. "The investigation was systematic, and on the next day of the incident, we could arrest the accused who was absconding. The prosecution was very helpful. That is why such a punishment was awarded by the court," he said.

Army Jawan Among 4 Held for Assaulting Police

Earlier on July 3, four persons were arrested, including an Army personnel, for allegedly assaulting police officers during a vehicle inspection conducted as part of the Keralam government's anti-drug drive, "Operation Toofan", at Payattamkunnu in Palakkad.

According to police, the incident occurred when a team led by Hemambika Nagar Sub-Inspector S Sudarshana was carrying out routine vehicle checks in the area. A car approaching from the Malampuzha side was signalled to stop for inspection. During the search, police allegedly recovered a bottle of liquor from inside the vehicle.

When the occupants were asked to step out of the car for further verification, they allegedly attacked the police team. Police said the woman, a Sub-Inspector, was assaulted during the altercation. Grade Sub-Inspector John Xavier and Senior Civil Police Officer Rajeesh, who intervened to protect her, also sustained injuries. After a prolonged struggle, the police managed to overpower the four occupants of the vehicle and took them into custody.

According to police, the assault was allegedly led by Jijeesh, an Army personnel from Kanjirappuzha in Mannarkkad, who had recently returned home on leave from Ranchi. A case has been registered against all four accused for allegedly obstructing public servants from discharging their official duties, police said.