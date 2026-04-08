Congress's Jairam Ramesh hit out at PM Modi's foreign policy, terming Pakistan's role in the US-Iran ceasefire a 'severe setback'. He said the 'self-styled Vishwaguru' stands exposed and questioned his silence on the West Asia conflict.

Congress MP Jairam Ramesh on Wednesday raised strong concerns over the Central government's foreign policy, calling Pakistan's role in the ceasefire between the United States and Iran a "severe setback" for Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

US President Donald Trump suspended the "bombing and attack" campaign on Iran, announcing a two-week double-sided ceasefire and accepting the 10-point proposal from Iran. The Iranian side then accepted Trump's peace overture and agreed to safe passage via the Strait of Hormuz for two weeks, as well as a pause in military operations. Pakistan has played a role in hosting the talks between the two sides.

Ramesh slams PM's 'highly personalised diplomacy'

Jairam Ramesh took a swipe at PM Modi, saying that the "self-styled Vishwaguru" stands exposed. Questioning the approach towards foreign affairs, he slammed the Centre for staying "silent" on Israel's strikes in Iran and Gaza, and US President Donald Trump's statements during the West Asia conflict, which began on February 28. The Congress leader also raised concerns over the Prime Minister's recent visit to Israel.

Ramesh wrote on X, "The entire world will cautiously welcome the two-week ceasefire in the West Asia conflict between the US and Israel on the one side and Iran on the other. The conflict had begun on Feb 28th with the targeted assassinations of the topmost echelons of the regime in Iran. These had started just two days after Prime Minister Modi had completed his much-trumpeted visit to Israel, a visit that diminished India's global stature and standing. Mr Modi had said nothing about Israel's genocide in Gaza and its aggressively expansionist policies in the occupied West Bank."

'Policy to isolate Pakistan has not succeeded'

Referring to Pakistan as a "bankrupt economy dependent on external donors," the Congress MP criticised PM Modi's approach towards the neighbouring country. He said, "The role played by Pakistan in bringing about the ceasefire is a severe setback to both the substance and style of Mr Modi's highly personalised diplomacy. The policy to isolate Pakistan for its continuing support to terrorism in J&K and to convince the world that it is a failed state has clearly not succeeded, unlike what Dr. Manmohan Singh had accomplished after the Mumbai terror attacks. That a bankrupt economy dependent entirely on the largesse of external donors and a broken country in so many ways was able to play such a role calls into question Mr Modi's strategy of engagement and narrative management."

"He or his team has also never explained why Op Sindoor was suddenly and abruptly halted on May 10th 2025 - the first announcement of which came from the US Secretary of State and for which the US President has claimed credit almost a hundred times since then," he added.

"There is a palpable sigh of relief everywhere. The External Affairs Minister dismissed Pakistan as a dalal. But now the self-styled Vishwaguru stands thoroughly exposed, his self-declared 56-inch chest shrunk and shrivelled. His cowardice is demonstrated by his silence not only on Israel's belligerence, but on the completely unacceptable and disgraceful language being used by his good friend in the White House," the X post read.

Pakistan welcomes truce, expert questions motive

Ramesh's criticism comes after both the US and Iran cited Pakistan-hosted talks while announcing the ceasefire. Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomed the temporary halt and has invited the delegation to Islamabad on Friday, April 10, to negotiate a permanent deal.

"With the greatest humility, I am pleased to announce that the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, along with their allies, have agreed to an immediate ceasefire everywhere, including Lebanon and elsewhere, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY," Pakistan PM said in a post on X.

"I warmly welcome the sagacious gesture and extend deepest gratitude to the leadership of both countries and invite their delegations to Islamabad on Friday, 10th April 2026, to further negotiate for a conclusive agreement to settle all disputes," he added.

However, Executive Director at the Foundation for Defence of Democracies (FDD) and former US Treasury counterterrorism analyst, Jonathan Schanzer, felt that Pakistan is deeply indebted to China. So, it remains to be seen if Pakistan is broadening its alliances by siding with the US or if it is doing the bidding of China. Schanzer said that Pakistan pushing itself into a negotiating role with the White House was "bizzare". (ANI)