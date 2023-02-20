Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistani woman, caught for illegal entry and marriage to UP man she met on Ludo gaming app, repatriated

    In January 2023, Bengaluru police arrested 19-year-old Iqra Jeevani for allegedly forging her identity and illegally staying in the city after she married 25-year-old UP resident Mulayam Singh Yadav whom she met through the Ludo gaming app.

    Pakistani woman, caught for illegal entry and marriage to UP man she met on Ludo gaming app, repatriated
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 20, 2023, 6:16 PM IST

    A 19-year-old Pakistani woman, arrested in Bengaluru last month for allegedly entering India illegally to marry her boyfriend and later forged her identity to live in the city, was repatriated to her country on Sunday by the Border Security Force (BSF) from the Attari land border.

    Iqra Jeevani entered India last year through the porous India-Nepal border and is said to have married Mulayam Singh Yadav, a 25-year-old security guard from Uttar Pradesh, whom she met through the Ludo gaming app.

    According to Bengaluru police, the duo met on the app, fell in love, and later decided to marry. Following this, Iqra Jeevani came to Nepal on September 19, 2022, where she married Mulayam Singh Yadav. 

    The couple then crossed the Sanoli border to India and reached Bihar. Yadav then brought Iqra Jeevani to Bengaluru, where he worked as a security guard, and the couple rented a house in Junnasandra. He even got an Aadhaar card done for Iqra Jeevani after changing her name to Rava Yadav, mentioning her as his wife, and later she even applied for an Indian passport.

    Iqra Jeevani's identity reportedly came to light when the Intelligence Bureau tracked the Pakistani woman's trail while trying to contact her family members back in Pakistan and alerted the state intelligence. Some reports also claim that Mulayam's neighbours grew suspicious after they saw a Hindu woman offer namaz in his house and informed the police.

    Based on the information, Bengaluru police gathered details about the couple and raided their house last month. They were questioned and arrested on January 23.

    Iqra Jeevani was handed over to the FRRO (Foreigners Regional Registration Office ) officials, who remanded her to a state home for women and are further investigating the case.

    An FIR was registered under the relevant Section of the Foreigners Act and various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) concerning the case. 

    Govinda Reddy, the owner of the property where the couple was staying, was also booked under the relevant section of the Foreigners Act for failing to inform police about the foreigner staying illegally in his building.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 20, 2023, 6:16 PM IST
