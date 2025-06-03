Pakistani terror groups LeT and JeM are targeting Indian students in Bangladeshi universities to spread anti-India sentiment. Supported by local outfits, they use financial incentives and extremist propaganda to radicalise vulnerable Indian youth.

New Delhi: Pakistani terrorists, undeterred by setbacks, are reportedly employing a new tactic. Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) are attempting to radicalise Indian students studying in Bangladeshi universities by fostering anti-India sentiment.

Reports indicate these terrorist groups have infiltrated Bangladesh and are targeting Indian youth. Local organisations, including Jamaat-e-Islami, are allegedly supporting these efforts, aiding LeT and JeM within university campuses.

Lashkar-e-Taiba is reportedly collaborating with Islami Chhatra Shibir, the student wing of Jamaat, to recruit students. Organisations like Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami and Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen, operating madrasas near universities, are inviting Indian Muslim students for Islamic studies. They use Lashkar's videos to promote extremist ideologies.

Creating anti-India sentiment

Pakistani terror groups are spreading negative narratives about India among Indian Muslim students in Bangladesh. The glorification of slain terrorists by Dhaka University exemplifies this. Videos of incidents like the Pahalgam attack are presented with an anti-India bias.

Lashkar-e-Taiba reportedly sends radicalised Indian students through Bangladesh to their camps in Pakistan via Myanmar or Nepal. They propagate a narrative of Muslim oppression in India to incite jihadist sentiments.

Financial Inducements

Terrorists are also using financial incentives to lure economically vulnerable Indian students. Pakistan is employing these tactics to cultivate hatred against India among Indians.