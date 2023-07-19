OTT platforms should be sensitive to India's culture: I&B Minister Anurag Thakur

Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Singh Thakur addressed the responsibility of OTT platforms to avoid promoting obscenity and abuse during a meeting with OTT representatives. He stressed the importance of reflecting India's diverse collective consciousness and providing a healthy environment for all age groups

In India, the dominance of OTT platforms over traditional TV and theatre is evident at the moment. With a single click, users can access movies, series, and web series anytime, anywhere. In light of this, Anurag Singh Thakur, the Information and Broadcasting Minister, has emphasized the responsibility of Over The Top (OTT) platforms to avoid promoting obscenity and abuse in the name of creative expression.

The meeting focused on several important matters, including enhancing accessibility and innovation, particularly for Divyangjan (persons with disabilities). The minister highlighted the need for OTT platforms to reflect the diverse collective consciousness of India and provide a healthy environment suitable for audiences of all age groups.

He stressed the importance of sensitivity toward the cultural diversity of the country. Minister Thakur acknowledged that OTT platforms have played a significant role in promoting new talent and showcasing regional content on a global scale.

'Best Web Series' award at IFFI

Furthermore, Thakur announced the introduction of a new category, the 'Best Web Series' award, at the International Film Festival of India. This award recognizes outstanding web series produced on an OTT platform, shot in an Indian language, and exemplifying artistic merit, storytelling excellence, technical prowess, and overall impact.

The aim is to encourage investment opportunities in India's OTT sector, promote content in Indian languages, acknowledge exceptional talent, and foster the growth of the OTT industry. The award will be presented annually starting from the 54th International Film Festival of India.

