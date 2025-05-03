Pakistan violated the ceasefire for the 9th consecutive day along the LoC, firing in Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor. India responded promptly. The violations follow rising tensions after the Pahalgam attack and suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty.

New Delhi: Pakistan's violations of the ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) continued, marking the ninth consecutive day of aggression. The Indian Army responded promptly and in a proportionate manner.

"During the night of 02-03 May 2025, the Pakistan Army resorted to unprovoked small-arms fire across the Line of Control opposite the Kupwara, Uri, and Akhnoor areas of the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir. The Indian Army responded promptly and proportionately," news agency ANI quoted Indian Army officials as saying.

These violations come despite a recent hotline exchange between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan, where India had warned Pakistan about such actions.

The ceasefire breaches are seen as a response to India's strong diplomatic measures against Pakistan, particularly following the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which killed 26 people. The attack, attributed to Pakistan-backed terrorists, has heightened tensions between the two nations.

Pakistan, fearing possible military retaliation from India, has put its forces on high alert. Since the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty on April 24, Pakistani forces have escalated their violations, beginning with small arms fire in Kupwara and Baramulla districts. The firing has since spread to the Poonch, Akhnoor, Sunderbani, Naushera, and Pargwal sectors along the LoC and the International Border.

The small arms fire continued at various posts along the LoC in the Sunderbani and Naushera sectors, and later spread to the Pargwal sector along the International Border.