Assam police's SIT is set to file a chargesheet in the Zubeen Garg death case by Dec 12. CM Himanta Biswa Sarma stated this is to prevent the seven accused from getting bail. Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi has also demanded a Bharat Ratna for Garg.

SIT to Submit Chargesheet by December 12

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Assam police is ready to submit its chargesheet before the court in connection with Zubeen Garg death case. A senior official of SIT said that they are almost ready to file the chargesheet before the court.

On the other hand, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Friday said that the SIT will submit the chargesheet by December 12. "They (SIT) told me that they have around 3,500 documents. They held a meeting with the Advocate General yesterday to finalise it. December 18 is the last date, and they will submit the chargesheet between December 6 and December 12. We will have to submit the chargesheet before December 18. Otherwise, the persons who are currently in jail will get bail," the Chief Minister told reporters following an event held at Umrangso in Dima Hasao district on Friday.

The Chief Minister further said, "I told them (SIT) don't wait till December 18, file it before it."

Seven Arrested in Connection with Case

The SIT/CID of Assam police have so far arrested seven persons, including main event organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's manager Siddharth Sharma, Sandipan Garg, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, co-singer Amritprava Mahanta, Zubeen's PSOs Nandeswar Bora and Paresh Baishya, in connection with Zubeen Garg death case.

Congress MP Demands Posthumous Bharat Ratna

Earlier, Assam Congress president Gaurav Gogoi on Wednesday demanded that late musician Zubeen Garg be conferred the posthumous Bharat Ratna. Raising the demand in the ongoing winter session of Parliament, Gogoi, MP from Jorhat Lok Sabha constituency and Deputy Leader of Opposition Lok Sabha, stated that Zubeen Garg was a great artist, an environmentalist and wildlife enthusiast, a profound scholar, and a humanitarian.

The Congress MP said, "In the 90s, the great artist Zubeen Garg infused energy among all the people of Assam through his songs and music. In the subsequent period, Zubeen Garg provided moral courage to Assam and its people and became the backbone of the Assamese people."

Gogoi also demanded in Parliament that justice must be done to the beloved artist of Assam. In this regard, he said, "Zubeen was invited to and attended a function organised by the Ministry of External Affairs and the High Commission of Singapore. And it was there that he met with a mysterious death."

The popular singer from Assam died in Singapore on September 19.