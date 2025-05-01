The Indian troops, for the seventh consecutive day, responded swiftly and effectively to the unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army.

The Indian Army has effectively responded to the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing across the Line of Control (LoC) on the night of April 30 and May 1 in areas opposite Kupwara district as well as in the Uri and Akhnoor sectors in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K), officials said.

According to the Indian Army, the Indian troops responded swiftly and effectively to the unprovoked small arms firing by the Pakistan Army.

This is the seventh consecutive day of India's effective retaliation since the Pakistan Army's unprovoked small arms firing on the night of 25-26.

Earlier, the Indian Army effectively responded to Pakistan's small arms firing across the LoC in Naushera, Sunderbani, and Akhnoor sectors in the Jammu region.

Later updates confirmed that similar ceasefire violations were also recorded further north in Baramulla and Kupwara districts, as well as across the International Border (IB) in the Pargwal sector.

Meanwhile, India on Wednesday closed its airspace to all aircraft registered in Pakistan and those operated by Pakistani airlines, according to the Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA), another major step following the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people were killed.

India issued a Notice to Airmen (NOTAM) on Wednesday, confirming the closure of its airspace to all Pakistani-registered, operated, or leased aircraft, including military flights, from April 30 to May 23 (estimated duration).

Both India and Pakistan have now blocked each other's airlines from using their airspace, as the neighbouring country had already announced this step six days ago.

Security forces have intensified anti-terror operations in the Kashmir valley in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack and the government has given armed forces complete operational freedom to decide on the response to the brutal terror attack.

India has taken a raft of measures against Pakistan for its support to cross-border terrorism, including holding the Indus Water Treaty in abeyance and closing the Integrated Check Post at Attari. India has also decided to curtail the strength of High Commissions.

