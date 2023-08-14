Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Pakistan's Seema Haider hoists tricolour while India's Anju celebrates Pak's Independence Day | WATCH

    Travelling with a valid Pakistani visa to meet Nasrulla, Anju ventured to the remote Upper Dir district in Pakistan's tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Local law enforcement became aware of Anju's presence in Pakistan through media reports.

    Ahead of India's 77th Independence Day, Seema Haider, a Pakistani national who entered India illegally through Nepal in May this year, proudly raised the Tricolour. Seema, originally from Pakistan's Sindh province, had ventured into India to be with her alleged Indian "husband" Sachin Meena. Together with her lawyer AP Singh, Seema participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' celebrations at her residence in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh.

    Seema's celebratory act coincided with Indian woman Anju's observance of Pakistan's Independence Day. Anju had journeyed to Pakistan to meet her Facebook friend Nasrullah. Pakistan commemorates its independence on August 14, just a day before India's Independence Day. A video circulating on social media captured Anju and Nasrullah cutting a cake together at an event.

    Born in Kailor village in Uttar Pradesh and a resident of Rajasthan's Alwar district, Anju, aged 34, established a friendship with Pakistani national Nasrulla, 29, through Facebook in 2019.

    Travelling with a valid Pakistani visa to meet Nasrulla, Anju ventured to the remote Upper Dir district in Pakistan's tribal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Local law enforcement became aware of Anju's presence in Pakistan through media reports.

    An official document from Pakistan's Ministry of Interior, dispatched to the country's High Commission in New Delhi, revealed the decision to issue a 30-day visa to Anju, specifically valid for the Upper Dir region. Nasrulla, a recent science graduate and the youngest of five siblings, provided an affidavit to local authorities emphasizing that their friendship was devoid of any romantic involvement. The affidavit also indicated that Anju was scheduled to return to India on August 20.

    Amidst the Har Ghar Tiranga celebrations, Seema encountered a cautionary message from a leader of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), led by Raj Thackeray, regarding her proposed entry into Bollywood.

    Expressing his viewpoint on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ameya Khopkar conveyed in Marathi, "We are unwavering in our stance that a Pakistani citizen should have no place in the Indian film industry. Seema Haider, a Pakistani woman currently residing in India, has also been rumored to have connections with ISI. Despite this, some newcomers in our industry are considering her for an acting role to gain fame. Shouldn't the producers feel ashamed?"

    Recent reports have surfaced indicating that Seema has clarified her position by declining the movie offer.

