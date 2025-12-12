Karnataka BJP has lambasted the Siddaramaiah-led government, calling it the 'worst in history.' Leaders allege an internal power struggle between the CM and his deputy, DK Shivakumar, has led to the neglect of the state's interests and responsibilities.

The BJP in Karnataka has mounted an all-out attack on the Siddarmaiah government in the state terming the incumbent government as the most unpopular. BJP MLA and Karnataka Assembly LoP R Ashoka said, "As compared to Siddaramaiah of 2013, Siddaramaiah of 2025 is the worst. This term is the worst in the history of Karnataka. Totally unpopular."

'Leg Pulling' Between CM and Deputy CM

BJP MLC Chalavadi Narayanaswamy alleged that in the tussle between CM Siddaramiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar over the top post the state's interests have been ignored. "There is a leg pulling in the Congress party for the sharing of power. CM is saying that he would continue for the full term, but the other group is pulling their leg and wants to change power. Even the son of Siddaramaiah is saying that his father would continue for 5 years, and the DK group is angry at him. Amid this tussle, the government has failed in its responsibilities. Problems are growing day by day," he said.

Government Defends Its Record

State Minister HK Patil however sought to defend his government and the party saying, " All the subjects raised in the cabinet have been approved... We will try to improve the image of Bengaluru and the state."

BJP Fires Back on 'Vote Chori' Allegations

The BJP legislators also tore into the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi for his virulent attack on electoral reforms and the SIR process. BJP leader CN Ashwath Narayan said, "It has been thoroughly exposed how the vote chori happened in the Congress party even when the majority of the people wanted Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel to be the Prime Minister. The vote chori happened, and Nehruji became the Prime Minister. Our Prime Minister and Home Minister have thoroughly exposed the Congress party and how they have been deceiving people and spreading false propaganda by pitching in a false narrative..."

BJP leader CT Ravi said, "Which party has a history of vote chori? Discussions were held in the Parliament on this. Congress Working Committee nominated Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel for the Prime Minister, but Jawaharlal Nehru became the Prime Minister with vote chori... It is because of Congress that North Karnataka lacks in development..."

Heated Scenes in Belagavi Session

Meanwhile, the ongoing session in Belgavi has been heated with the BJP claiming that the Congress government has no time to look towards the people or respond to their struggles. (ANI)