Independence Day 2023: Here's how to download Har Ghar Tiranga certificate

Learn about the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, a nationwide initiative encouraging people to hoist the national flag at their homes during Independence Day celebrations. Register on harghartiranga.com, follow simple steps, and download your participation certificate. Show your patriotism and contribute to India's nation-building process.

The nationwide Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is an initiative aimed at motivating individuals to proudly raise the national flag at their residences as part of the 76th Independence Day festivities. This drive was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 13, 2023, and is set to continue until August 15. Engaging in the Har Ghar Tiranga movement requires a straightforward registration process on the official website, harghartiranga.com.

Enrolling in the campaign is a quick and uncomplicated procedure, requiring just a few minutes of your time. Upon successful registration, participants gain access to download a certificate of participation as a token of their involvement.

With Moon in sight, ISRO now aims for the Sun; all you need to know about Aditya-L1

Har Ghar Tiranga campaign: Here's how to register and download your certificate:

Visit the official website harghartiranga.com.

Locate and click on the "Register" button.

Provide your name, email address, and mobile number as required.

Click the "Submit" button to proceed.

A verification code will be sent to your mobile number. Enter this code and click "Verify."

Your registration for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign is now complete.

To obtain your certificate of participation, click on the "Download Certificate" button.

Participating in the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign offers a wonderful opportunity to display your patriotism and join in the festivities of India's Independence Day. Raising the national flag at your residence not only showcases your love for the country but also plays a role in fostering national unity and encouraging others to follow suit.

Chandrayaan-3 successfully undergoes near-circular moon orbit in latest ISRO maneuver

Har Ghar Tiranga 2023: Check rules here

Ensure the flag remains intact and free from any damage or tear, presenting it in a pristine condition.

Maintain the flag's upright position, refraining from bowing or saluting it.

Give precedence to the Tricolour by not raising any other flag at an equal or higher level during display. Avoid placing objects, including garlands or symbols, above the National Flag during hoisting.

Refrain from using the tricolor for decorative purposes, such as adorning plates or incorporating it into ceremonies and festivals.

Treat the National Flag with respect by never allowing it to touch the ground or water when placed on land or aquatic surfaces.

When hoisting the tricolor on a pole, dedicate the pole exclusively for the National Flag without raising any other banner alongside.

Abstain from using the national flag as attire that covers areas below the waist, respecting its sanctity and significance.

Know your rights: 12 significant laws every Indian citizen needs to be informed this Independence Day