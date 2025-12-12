Karti Chidambaram blames the DGCA and Civil Aviation Ministry for the IndiGo flight crisis, citing a new FDTL notification. He says an impact study was needed. The DGCA has formed a committee to question IndiGo's CEO over flight cancellations.

Congress MP Karti Chidambaram on Friday held the Directorate General of Civil Aviation and the Ministry of Civil Aviation equally responsible for the IndiGo flight operations crisis and said that an impact study should have been carried out before issuing a notification on Flight Duty Time Limitations (FDTL). Speaking to ANI, Karti Chidambaram said, "While the airline is primarily responsible, the DGCA and the Ministry of Civil Aviation are also equally responsible, as they are the ones who gave the new notification on flight crew rest times. They should have conducted an impact study to see whether the airlines are capable of implementing it."

DGCA Committee to Question IndiGo CEO

Meanwhile, a special four-member Committee of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) will meet with IndiGo Chief Executive Officer Pieter Elbers on Friday, December 12, to question the latter on the widespread cancellation of flights in the last week. The four-member Committee has been constituted to examine the flight disruptions caused by IndiGo, which have created complete chaos at various airports.

Operations Stabilising Amid Increased Scrutiny

DGCA has increased scrutiny of the airline following widespread flight cancellations and delays, and has taken several steps to ensure smooth operations. Earlier this week, Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu informed the Lok Sabha that the flight operations were stabilising fast with airports reporting no "crowding or distress". He said that the safety in Civil Aviation remains non-negotiable.

IndiGo has also offered travel vouchers worth Rs 10,000 to severely impacted customers over the past few days, which can be used for any future IndiGo journey within the next 12 months.