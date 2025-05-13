Despite clear ceasefire understandings established through DGMO-level meetings, Pakistan has persisted in its greyzone warfare tactics against India, prominently utilising drone incursions along the Line of Control (LoC) and International Border (IB). This provocative activity has disrupted civilian aviation, placing Indian airports on heightened alert and forcing multiple flight cancellations. The persistence of these drone operations is troubling, not merely because of their immediate security implications, but because they point to severe internal fissures within Pakistan's military hierarchy.

Credible intelligence suggests significant divisions exist within the Pakistan Army, particularly between Army Chief General Asim Munir and frontline commanders along the LoC and IB. Local commanders appear to be defying explicit orders from Pakistan's military top brass, autonomously deploying drones into Indian territory. Such brazen insubordination highlights a critical breakdown in command discipline, raising serious questions about General Munir's authority and control.

To fully appreciate the gravity of this situation, one must consider the hierarchical structure of Pakistan's military operations. The Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) reports directly to the Army Chief, meaning all directives related to ceasefires or operational restraints directly represent General Munir's intent. The recent ceasefire understanding, reached explicitly through DGMO-level meetings, undoubtedly bears General Munir's personal endorsement. Such meetings and strategic directives are inconceivable without his involvement and sanction.

Internal Discord in Pakistan Army: Munir's Authority Under Scrutiny

Given Munir's explicit sanctioning of these ceasefire agreements, the continuation of drone incursions indicates gross insubordination by local commanders rather than non-compliance at the top command level. General Munir evidently views maintaining ceasefire arrangements as beneficial in light of the situation over the past week, potentially reflecting diplomatic pressures, economic imperatives, or strategic recalibrations amidst domestic and international challenges faced by Pakistan.

India, however, cannot indefinitely tolerate such provocations. With clear justification under international law and in line with India's strategic doctrines of proactive deterrence, targeted and proportionate military responses become necessary. Our immediate priority must be the precise and surgical elimination of drone launchpads along the LoC and IB, decisively demonstrating military capability and deterrence without escalating into broader conflict.

Moreover, should Pakistan retaliate by closing airspace or further disrupting civilian airline operations, India retains robust strategic leverage. A firm, calculated response could compel Pakistan's drone operations and associated aerial infrastructure to remain inoperative for substantially longer periods, imposing significant operational and economic costs.

Ultimately, New Delhi's measured yet resolute response serves dual purposes: neutralising immediate threats posed by drone incursions while reinforcing India's commitment to regional stability and military deterrence. Meanwhile, Pakistan faces an urgent internal reckoning. General Munir must reassert control or risk further fragmentation within the Pakistan Army. For India, clarity and firmness remain paramount; ambiguity in response only emboldens further provocations. Therefore, we must swiftly and strategically address this challenge, reinforcing a clear message of strength, resolve, and strategic maturity.

(Ashu Maan is an Associate Fellow at the Centre for Land Warfare Studies. He was awarded the VCOAS Commendation card on Army Day 2025. He is currently pursuing his PhD from Amity University, Noida in Defence and Strategic Studies. He has previously worked with Institute of Chinese Studies. He has also contributed a chapter on "Denuclearization of North Korea" in the book titled Drifts and Dynamics: Russia's Ukraine War and Northeast Asia. His research includes India-China territorial dispute, the Great Power Rivalry between the United States and China, and China's Foreign Policy.)