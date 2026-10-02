Painkillers worth Rs 75 lakh, allegedly being smuggled to Sri Lanka, were seized by the Coastal Security Group in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district. The police arrested one person in connection with the smuggling attempt from Vedalai beach.

Painkillers Worth Rs 75 Lakh Seized in Tamil Nadu

Painkillers worth an estimated Rs 75 lakh, allegedly being smuggled to Sri Lanka, were seized by the Coastal Security Group police in Tamil Nadu’s Ramanathapuram district on Friday.

Based on information that goods were being smuggled to Sri Lanka from the Vedalai beach area near Mandapam, the Coastal Security Group police conducted vehicle checks.

During the search, a cargo vehicle heading towards Mandapam was stopped and checked, following which 7.50 lakh painkillers were found inside the vehicle.

During an investigation, Nageswaran, who was following the vehicle, told the Coastal Security Group police that the painkillers had been brought from Vedalai beach and were to be transported to Sri Lanka by boat.

The Coastal Security Group police subsequently seized the cargo vehicle along with the 7.50 lakh painkillers and arrested driver Nageswaran. A case was registered at the Mandapam Coastal Security Group Police Station.

Later, the Coastal Security Group police handed over the cargo vehicle, painkillers and Nageswaran to the Mandapam Customs Office. The value of the seized painkillers is estimated to be Rs 75 lakh.

Gujarat ATS Foils Major Narcotics Smuggling Bid

Earlier, an Iranian boat named ‘Azad’ carrying 526 kg of narcotics was intercepted in the Arabian Sea following intelligence inputs that allegedly revealed a Pakistan-to-Tamil Nadu delivery plan, Gujarat ATS DIG Sunil Joshi said on Wednesday.

Addressing a press conference in Ahmedabad, Joshi said the operation was launched after the Gujarat ATS received information about a long-wanted accused from Gujarat who had allegedly contacted a Nigerian national in connection with bringing a large consignment of narcotics into India.

“On September 10, Police Inspector JM Patel of the Gujarat ATS received information that a long-wanted accused from Gujarat had contacted a Nigerian national; at the latter's behest, the Nigerian had met an individual in Gujarat,” Joshi said.

Based on the intelligence, the ATS learnt that a consignment of more than 500 kg of narcotics was to be brought into India on the Iranian boat Azad.

Joshi said an advance payment had also been transferred in connection with the alleged operation. (ANI)