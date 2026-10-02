Kochi City Police have launched a massive crackdown on private buses flouting traffic rules. Cops registered 2,003 petty cases during a special drive from September 9 to 30. They have also asked the Motor Vehicles Department to cancel the driving licenses of those caught drunk driving or driving recklessly.

Kochi: The Kochi City Police are coming down hard on private bus crews violating traffic rules in the city. During a special checking drive from September 9 to 30, cops booked 2,003 petty cases for various offenses. They caught 41 bus drivers for drunk driving, 71 for dangerous and reckless driving, and 130 for racing on the roads.

The police also took action against 407 bus staff members for not wearing their uniforms. Besides this, they registered 221 cases for driving with open doors, 280 cases for skipping designated bus stops, and 259 cases against conductors working without a valid license. Cops did not spare other violations either, booking 54 cases for blocking the free left, 23 for jumping signals, and 13 for excessive honking.

To prevent these violations, the police are also organizing awareness classes for the bus staff. Kochi City Police Commissioner Kaliraj Mahesh Kumar IPS stated that they have submitted a report to the Motor Vehicles Department, recommending the cancellation of driving licenses for staff caught drunk or driving recklessly.

The Commissioner added that the strict checking will continue in the coming days. He also mentioned that the police are currently processing 1,383 applications received for issuing police verification certificates to bus staff in Kochi.