The Dindigul District Child Protection Unit has announced new job openings for Junior Assistant and Office Assistant posts. Candidates who have passed 8th and 10th standard can apply by post before October 12, 2026. The selection process will happen through a direct interview.

Job seekers in Dindigul district have a great opportunity now. The District Child Protection Unit has announced two new vacancies. The posts are Junior Assistant cum Record Clerk and Office Assistant. Interested candidates must fill out the application form and send it by post. For the Office Assistant post, candidates must have passed the 8th standard. For the Junior Assistant cum Record Clerk post, candidates need a 10th standard pass certificate.

The department has one vacancy for the Junior Assistant cum Record Clerk post and one vacancy for the Office Assistant post. The Junior Assistant post offers a monthly salary of up to Rs 20,000. The Office Assistant post provides a salary of up to Rs 13,000 per month. The maximum age limit for applicants is 42 years. Age relaxation rules will apply as per government norms. The best part is that applicants do not have to pay any application fee. This is a golden chance for people looking for government-related jobs with basic educational qualifications.

The selection board will conduct a direct interview to choose the candidates. There is no written exam. Applicants must first check the official notification and download the application form from the website. They must fill in all the details carefully without any mistakes. After checking their education and age eligibility, candidates must attach self-attested copies of all required certificates with the form. Before posting the cover, applicants should double-check if they have attached all the necessary documents mentioned in the notification.

The application process started on September 25, 2026. The last date to apply is October 12, 2026. Eligible candidates must send their filled application forms to this address: District Child Protection Officer, District Child Protection Office, Blessings, Flat No.4, 2nd Cross Street, S.P.R. Nagar, District Collectorate (Postal), Dindigul - 624004. Candidates sending applications by post should mail them early so they reach before the deadline.

Job seekers with 8th or 10th pass qualifications should not wait for the last date. They must read the full notification and apply immediately. Applicants must verify the eligibility criteria, age limit, and document requirements before sending the form. The details given in the official notification and application form are final. These two vacancies offer a fresh start for 8th and 10th pass candidates looking for government sector jobs in Dindigul district.