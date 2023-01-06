'Paid for lady's clothes cleaning, gave compensation': Shankar Mishra's lawyer in Air India 'urination' case

The lady passenger's complaint, which she first brought up on December 20, 2022, only related to the airline's payment of sufficient compensation. Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai are the lawyers of Shankar Mishra.

Shankar Mishra's lawyers on Friday (January 6) issued a statement saying that their client had got the lady passenger's clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and were returned to her on November 30. Mishra's side claimed that the lady in her message has clearly condoned the alleged act and has displayed no intention to lodge a complaint.

The lady passenger's complaint, which she first brought up on December 20, 2022, only related to the airline's payment of sufficient compensation. Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai are the lawyers of Shankar Mishra.

Also read: Bangalore, Delhi among world's top-performing airports of 2022; check details

Mishra allegedly paid the compensation as agreed between the parties on Paytm on November 28 but after almost a month on December 19, her daughter returned the money back.

The statements recorded before the inquiry committee by the cabin crew show that there is no eyewitness to the incident and all the statements are merely hearsay evidence. The settlement reached between the parties has also been affirmed in the statement submitted by the cabin crew.

"The accused has full faith in the judicial system of the country and will cooperate with the investigation process," the statement read.

Also read: Air India 'urination' incident: Accused Shankar Mishra changing locations to evade arrest

The woman who complained about a male co-passenger urinating on her on board AI 102 of November 26, 2022, had told the Air India flight crew that she did not want to see the perpetrator's face. The lady claimed the offender had "started crying and profusely apologising" when he was brought in front of her.

According to an FIR filed in the Air India urination case, Mishra approached the woman's seat while intoxicated, undid his pants, and urinated on her.