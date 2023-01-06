Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Paid for lady's clothes cleaning, gave compensation': Shankar Mishra's lawyer in Air India 'urination' case

    The lady passenger's complaint, which she first brought up on December 20, 2022, only related to the airline's payment of sufficient compensation. Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai are the lawyers of Shankar Mishra.

    Paid for ladys clothes cleaning gave compensation Shankar Mishra's lawyer in Air India 'urination' case AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 4:50 PM IST

    Shankar Mishra's lawyers on Friday (January 6) issued a statement saying that their client had got the lady passenger's clothes and bags cleaned on November 28 and were returned to her on November 30. Mishra's side claimed that the lady in her message has clearly condoned the alleged act and has displayed no intention to lodge a complaint.

    The lady passenger's complaint, which she first brought up on December 20, 2022, only related to the airline's payment of sufficient compensation. Ishanee Sharma and Akshat Bajpai are the lawyers of Shankar Mishra.

    Also read: Bangalore, Delhi among world's top-performing airports of 2022; check details

    Mishra allegedly paid the compensation as agreed between the parties on Paytm on November 28 but after almost a month on December 19, her daughter returned the money back.

    The statements recorded before the inquiry committee by the cabin crew show that there is no eyewitness to the incident and all the statements are merely hearsay evidence. The settlement reached between the parties has also been affirmed in the statement submitted by the cabin crew.

    "The accused has full faith in the judicial system of the country and will cooperate with the investigation process," the statement read.

    Also read: Air India 'urination' incident: Accused Shankar Mishra changing locations to evade arrest

    The woman who complained about a male co-passenger urinating on her on board AI 102 of November 26, 2022, had told the Air India flight crew that she did not want to see the perpetrator's face. The lady claimed the offender had "started crying and profusely apologising" when he was brought in front of her.

    According to an FIR filed in the Air India urination case, Mishra approached the woman's seat while intoxicated, undid his pants, and urinated on her.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 4:50 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Want to witness Republic Day 2023 parade? Here's how to book online to get passes instantly - adt

    Want to witness Republic Day 2023 parade? Here's how to book online to get passes instantly

    Same sex marriages: Supreme Court transfers all pleas to itself seeking legal recognition; check details AJR

    Same-sex marriages: Supreme Court transfers all pleas to itself seeking legal recognition; check details

    Bangalore Delhi among world's top-performing airports of 2022; check details - adt

    Bangalore, Delhi among world's top-performing airports of 2022; check details

    14 times when PM Narendra Modi leveraged Cooperative Federalism

    14 times when PM Narendra Modi leveraged Cooperative Federalism

    Centre RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das AJR

    Centre, RBI in discussion with South Asian countries for cross-border rupee trade: Shaktikanta Das

    Recent Stories

    Want to witness Republic Day 2023 parade? Here's how to book online to get passes instantly - adt

    Want to witness Republic Day 2023 parade? Here's how to book online to get passes instantly

    Apple Watch saves 16 year old boy in Colorado life by detecting low blood oxygen level Report gcw

    Apple Watch saves 16-year-old boy's life by detecting low blood oxygen level: Report

    football RIP Gianluca Vialli: Tributes pour in for Italy, Juventus and Chelsea star after losing battle to cancer snt

    RIP Gianluca Vialli: Tributes pour in for Italy, Juventus and Chelsea star after losing battle to cancer

    Urfi Javed SEXY Video: Actress ups the oomph level on the gram in her black bikini outfit and handcuffs vma

    Urfi Javed SEXY Video: Actress ups the oomph level on the gram in her black bikini outfit and handcuffs

    Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet launched in India at Rs 1 30 crore Know all about the luxury car gcw

    Mercedes AMG E53 Cabriolet launched in India at Rs 1.30 crore; Know all about the luxury car

    Recent Videos

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Pune/2nd T20I: Whenever Axar Patel has got the opportunity in T20, he has done really well - Rahul Dravid-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 2nd T20I: 'Whenever Axar has got the opportunity in T20, he's done really well' - Dravid

    Video Icon
    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon