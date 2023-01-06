Bangalore, Delhi among world's top-performing airports of 2022; check details

In its recent release, the Cirium mentioned the top-performing global airports in 2022, with Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport and Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport ranking second and seventh, respectively.

The past year has seen a challenging operational environment across the globe, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with many airlines and airports experiencing delays, disruptions and resource challenges. Despite this, many airports globally excelled, according to the latest Cirium Aviation Analytics report.

In its recent release, the Cirium mentioned the top-performing global airports in 2022, with Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport and Delhi's Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport ranking second and seventh, respectively. Following the document, Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport witnessed 84.08 per cent of its 201,897 flights depart on time, and Delhi's IGI Airport witnessed 81.84 per cent of its 411,205 flights depart on time.

"Airlines had difficulty anticipating the sudden recovery in demand in 2022. They had been disappointed on several previous occasions throughout the pandemic when demand appeared to be increasing only to reverse course in the face of new Covid variants," said Cirium.

Additionally, the report mentioned that when the recovery began in 2022, the aviation industry struggled with understaffing and insufficient capacity, causing delays and cancellations. According to the report, the operation greatly improved over time after the industry added and adjusted capacity. "The year 2023 appears to hold a lot of promise for the aviation industry," said the report.

Know the list of top-performing airports here:

1) Haneda Airport (Tokyo)

2) Kempegowda International Airport (Bangalore, India)

3) Salt Lake City International Airport (Utah, US)

4) Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport (Michigan, US)

5) Philadelphia International Airport (Pennsylvania, US)

6) Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport (Minnesota, US)

7) Indira Gandhi International Airport (Delhi, India)

8) Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (Washington, US)

9) El Dorado International Airport (Bogota)

10) Charlotte Douglas International Airport, North Carolina (US)

In addition to the top-performing global airports, Cirium also published a list of the world's most punctual airlines. Brazil's Azul Airlines topped the list as 'the global leader.' In contrast, Delta Airlines received the Cirium Platinum Award for global operational excellence for the second consecutive year. StarFlyer of Japan has been named the world's leading low-cost carrier. Cirium's report included no European airlines or airports, and no UK airline or airport cut its regional ranking of the best European performer.

