Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Air India 'urination' incident: Accused Shankar Mishra changing locations to evade arrest

    On Thursday, Delhi Police wrote to the concerned authorities seeking a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shankar Mishra. It is reportedly said that the Delhi Police has sought LOC against Mishra as he is incommunicado and not joining the police investigation.

    Air India 'urination' incident: Accused Shankar Mishra changing locations to evade arrest AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Jan 6, 2023, 12:34 PM IST

    Shankar Mishra, a man who is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger onboard an Air India flight on November 26, has been changing locations to evade arrest. It is reportedly said that the Delhi Police is conducting raids in Mumbai and Bengaluru as the accused has his office in these two cities.

    The police believe that the accused, who is originally from Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow, could be in Delhi or in Bengaluru.

    Also read: Census delayed further; states told to freeze their borders

    Under the influence of alcohol, the accused urinated on his co-passenger, a senior citizen in her seventies, in business class on an Air India flight from New York to New Delhi.

    Shankar Mishra is the vice president of the India Chapter of an American multinational financial services company, Wells Fargo, headquartered in California.

    On Thursday, Delhi Police wrote to the concerned authorities seeking a Look Out Circular (LOC) against Shankar Mishra. It is reportedly said that the Delhi Police has sought LOC against Mishra as he is incommunicado and not joining the police investigation.

    Also read: Maharashtra: Doctors' association go on strike as patient attacks two doctors with knife in Yavatmal

    A case was registered against Shankar Mishra under Indian Penal Code sections 294 (obscene act in public place), 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) and 510 (misconduct in public by a drunken person) as well as under Aircraft Rules.

    Last Updated Jan 6, 2023, 12:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Census delayed further; states told to freeze their borders - adt

    Census delayed further; states told to freeze their borders

    Maharashtra Doctors' association go on strike as patient attacks two doctors with knife in Yavatmal AJR

    Maharashtra: Doctors' association go on strike as patient attacks two doctors with knife in Yavatmal

    Madhya Pradesh: Trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Rewa district; pilot dead, other injured - adt

    Madhya Pradesh: Trainer aircraft crashes into temple in Rewa district; pilot dead, other injured

    Terror dossier: Here is why MHA banned The Resistance Front

    Terror dossier: Here is why MHA banned The Resistance Front

    Really going out of his way to work with Sikh community Darshan Singh Dhaliwal on PM Modi AJR

    'Really going out of his way to work with Sikh community': Darshan Singh Dhaliwal on PM Modi

    Recent Stories

    Urvashi Rautela slammed for Instagram photo of Kokilaben Ambani hospital where Rishabh Pant's being treated vma

    Urvashi Rautela slammed for Instagram photo of Kokilaben Ambani hospital where Rishabh Pant's being treated

    GUJCET 2023: Application process commences today; know eligibility, fees, other details - adt

    GUJCET 2023: Application process commences today; know eligibility, fees, other details

    Census delayed further; states told to freeze their borders - adt

    Census delayed further; states told to freeze their borders

    football english premier league EPL 2022-23 Manchester City Pep Guardiola all praise for Rico Lewis after remarkable gameplay in victory vs Chelsea-ayh

    EPL 2022-23: Pep Guardiola all praise for Rico Lewis after remarkable gameplay in victory vs Chelsea

    Has the 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp opened up on his sexuality to fans officially? vma

    Has the 'Stranger Things' star Noah Schnapp opened up on his sexuality to fans officially?

    Recent Videos

    Bengaluru Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Bengaluru-Chennai Expressway: Gadkari reviews mega construction progress

    Video Icon
    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23, Mumbai/1st T20I: The role of a number 6 and number 7 batter is to come and bat with confidence - Deepak Hooda-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23, 1st T20I: 'The role of a No. 6 and No. 7 batter is to bat with confidence' - Hooda

    Video Icon
    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Shocking Delhi crime on CCTV: Girl stabbed six times for breaking friendship

    Video Icon
    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Hit-and-Run case: Delhi Police hit with cover-up charge; AAP gives political twist

    Video Icon
    Shocking hit-and-run case in Delhi; 20-year-old girl dragged under car for kilometres

    New Year hit-and-run case shocks Delhi; CCTV confirms young girl was dragged under car for kilometres

    Video Icon