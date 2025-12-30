Tourists in Pahalgam are visiting Shaheed Marg, a new memorial honoring 26 victims of an April 2025 terror attack. Visitors are paying their respects and have expressed renewed confidence in the security measures implemented in the region.

Tourists visiting Pahalgam are paying homage at Shaheed Marg, a memorial built in memory of the 26 people who lost their lives in a terrorist attack at Baisaran Valley on April 22, 2025. The memorial, located near the popular tourist destination, has become a place of remembrance where visitors offer flowers and pray for the victims.

Tourists visiting Pahalgam are now making it a point to stop at the memorial, offer flowers, and pay their respects to the victims. Several visitors appreciated the government's initiative, calling it a meaningful tribute to those who lost their lives in the tragic incident.

Tourists Express Confidence in Security

Speaking to ANI, a tourist from Karnataka said that people should not be afraid to visit the region. "I urge people to visit this place again and not carry the notion that attacks happen here all the time. I am a traveller myself, and I can say that the area is now well-secured. There are adequate security measures in place, and people should have faith in the Indian Army," the tourist said.

Another tourist from Kerala, who visited Pahalgam with a group, also expressed confidence in the security arrangements. "We are also tourists and came here as a group of four. If there had been any danger, we would not have visited. The security arrangements here are good. We also came to see the memorial built for the tourists who lost their lives in the terror attack," the tourist said.

Himanshu, a tourist from Sonipat in Haryana, who arrived in Pahalgam a few days ago with his wife, said the memorial left a deep impression on him. "I came here two to three days back from Sonipat with my wife. I am happy to see the memorial made for them, and I especially came to see it. Security is everywhere, and checks are being done. People here are good, and the weather is also pleasant. Everyone should come here," he said.

Background of the Tragic Incident

On April 22, 26 people killed when terrorists opened fire on a group of tourists and locals in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed. The Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists. (ANI)