Amit Shah has confirmed that in the joint Operation Mahadev, the Indian Army, CRPF and J&K Police have neutralised three terrorists who were involved in the Pahalgam terror attack

Union Home Minister Amit Shah told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday that all three terrorists responsible for the Pahalgam terror attack have been killed in a joint security operation named Operation Mahadev.

The three terrorists, Suleman alias Faizal, Afghan and Jibran, were killed in a combined operation carried out by the Indian Army, CRPF and Jammu & Kashmir Police the Home Minister said.

On Monday, the Indian Army's Chinar Corps confirmed the killing of terrorists' killing under Operation Mahadev on social media, stating: “Three terrorists have been neutralised in an intense firefight. Operation continues.”

All three were top Lashkar terrorists

Shah said that Suleman was an 'A-category' commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and was involved in the deadly attack on civilians in Baisaran Valley near Pahalgam. The other terrorists were also identified as 'A-grade' Lashkar terrorists.

He told the Lok Sabha that terrorist Suleiman Shah alias Hashim Musa and 2 others, Afghan and Jibran, killed in the operation were linked to the attack in Pahalgam, which claimed 26 lives in April. “We avenged Pahalgam victims yesterday when all three terrorists behind the dastardly terror attack were eliminated,” Amit Shah told the Parliament.

Speaking in the Lok Sabha, Shah said Suleiman was a commander of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group and also had a role in the Gagangir attack. Jibran was allegedly involved in the Sonamarg tunnel attack last year.

Identification confirmed by locals

Amit Shah added that before the Operation Mahadev, locals who supplied food to the terrorists had been detained by security agencies. After the terrorists were killed and their bodies brought to Srinagar, they were positively identified by those detainees.

The Minister informed Lok Sabha that the security forces went to great extent to establish that identity of terrorists was same as those responsible for Pahalgam terror attack. He added that NIA had already arrested those who gave them shelter. Those who fed them were detained. When the terrorists' dead bodies reached Srinagar, they were identified as the three people who carried out the terror attack in Pahalgam..."

Shah described the strike as a major breakthrough, confirming that the mastermind and his aides have been neutralised by Indian forces.

"The FSL report of the cartridges from the terror attack was already ready... Yesterday, the rifles of the three terrorists were seized and matched with the FSL reports... Further tests were carried out in Chandigarh yesterday, after that it was confirmed that these three were those who carried out the terror attack...,” the Home Minister added.

Earlier on Monday, officials had confirmed that Suleiman was the main planner of the Pahalgam attack, and was killed during the well-planned strike by security forces.

(With ANI inputs)