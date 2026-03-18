BRS leader KTR called the Musi River project a Rs 1.5 lakh crore 'financial scam', not rejuvenation. He led a walkout from the assembly, questioning the cost escalation, lack of a DPR, and plans for mass demolition of houses.

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday said that the party was not opposed to the rejuvenation of the Musi River, but strongly opposes the massive Rs 1.5 lakh crore "financial scam" being carried out in the name of the Musi project. Registering a strong protest against the government's approach to this issue, he announced a walkout from the assembly today.

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During the assembly session, KTR, along with BRS MLAs, strongly questioned the government on several critical aspects related to the Musi project. According to a press release, key concerns raised included the preparation of the Detailed Project Report (DPR), large-scale demolition of houses, land acquisition, escalation of project costs, and contradictory statements made by the government at different forums.

BRS Demands Clarity on Project Scope and Cost

BRS MLAs, including KTR, Sudhir Reddy, Kaleru Venkatesh, and Bandaru Lakshma Reddy, expressed serious doubts and demanded clarity on multiple fronts, according to the release.

KTR demanded that the government explain the rationale behind inflating a project originally estimated at Rs 16,000 crore to an alleged Rs 1.5 lakh crore. He questioned how the Chief Minister claims Rs 1.5 lakh crore in public statements, while figures of only Rs 4,000 - Rs 5,000 crore are being cited in the assembly.

He further demanded clarity on the number of phases in which the project will be executed, the extent of land acquisition involved, and the number of houses proposed to be demolished. Referring to official Gazette notifications, KTR pointed out that over 10,000 houses are likely to be demolished and more than 3,260 acres of land will be acquired. He also questioned the expansion of the buffer zone, stating that local RDOs claim it has been increased, but the government has failed to specify the extent and the criteria used for such expansion.

Accusations of Secrecy and Misinformation

KTR criticised the government for its lack of transparency, stating that there is no clear answer on whether a DPR even exists. He noted that even the Managing Director of the Musi River Development Corporation reportedly stated that no DPR is available.

He further alleged that the government has failed to provide accurate details regarding the number of houses to be demolished. He stated that BRS had demanded that the government conduct public presentations among affected communities rather than organising presentations in five-star hotels. It is for this reason that BRS chose not to attend the government's PowerPoint presentation, according to the release.

KTR accused the Congress of having originally turned the Musi River into a polluted drain and alleged that the same party is now attempting to exploit the situation for large-scale corruption under the guise of redevelopment. He demanded that if a DPR exists, it should be immediately tabled in the assembly.

Highlighting inconsistencies, KTR pointed out that while the government claimed a 50-metre buffer zone, notices were issued to residents in areas like Hanuman Nagar located nearly 5 kilometres away. He questioned how the initial claim of demolishing 1,400 houses escalated to issuing notices to over 10,000 households, the release added.

He also stated that even in the Khammam district, house demolitions are reportedly taking place without the knowledge of the Deputy Chief Minister, indicating a lack of coordination within the government.

Contradictions Over DPR and Funding

KTR asserted that the government lacks both financial resources and a clear plan, and clarified that no loan has been sanctioned by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) for the project.

KTR alleged that the DPR preparation has been assigned to a company named "Main Heart," which, according to him, has been banned by several organisations in Singapore, Pakistan, and India. He questioned how a DPR that was earlier said to require at least 18 months to prepare was allegedly completed within just two months, and demanded that such a document be made public.

He further pointed out that while Minister Sridhar Babu claimed in the assembly that ADB had agreed in principle to fund the project, direct communication with ADB officials revealed that no DPR had been submitted to them as of January 23, and therefore no loan approval had been granted. He added that on March 11, ADB reiterated that it has not approved any loan for the Musi project.

KTR concluded by stating that the government must either correct its information or face the charge of deliberately misleading both the assembly and the people. He reiterated that BRS will strongly oppose any decisions taken without transparency, especially those that threaten people's homes, livelihoods, and properties in the name of the Musi project. (ANI)