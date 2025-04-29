Days after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, tourists continued to arrive in Bhaderwah on Tuesday to witness the scenic beauty.

Days after the deadly terrorist attack in Pahalgam, tourists continued to arrive in Bhaderwah on Tuesday to witness the scenic beauty. Tourists have condemned the attack, further stating that nothing could stop them from visiting India's Kashmir.

"The attack that happened a few days ago in Pahalgam, the act done by Pakistan, is very shameful, and our government will give them a befitting reply. Their aim behind attacking tourists was to reduce tourism here. But this will not happen. Kashmir was ours, is ours and will remain ours. This motherland is ours; we have come here and will continue to come. We feel safe here. There is nothing to fear, and the Indian Army is here. The people here are very good, there is no problem here...", said a tourist speaking to ANI.

Another tourist said that if they stopped visiting Jammu and Kashmir, it would only reflect that they were scared.

"Some people told us not to visit, but we refused to do this because it was just a show that we are scared... We will continue visiting these places and want to show that we are strong. We hope the country gives a befitting reply," said the tourist.

"Kashmir is ours, and whatever happened will not stop us from visiting. We are Indians, and we will not be scared of anything. This is heaven for us," said another tourist.

The terror attack in Pahalgam occurred on April 22 at the popular Baisaran meadow, where terrorists targeted tourists, killing 25 Indian nationals from across the country and one Nepalese citizen, leaving several others injured.

Meanwhile, a tourist from Ahmedabad, Rishi Bhatt, who was ziplining during the recent Pahalgam attack said he was "grateful to the Indian Army" who arrived within “20-25 minutes.”

Bhatt, while speaking to the ANI, said, “Army covered Pahalgam within 20-25 minutes. They gave cover to all the tourists within 18-20 minutes... We felt safe once the Army gave us cover. I am grateful to the Indian Army.”

"We soon found the Indian Army personnel before us. They gave cover to all the tourists," he added.

