Doda residents reflect on the Pahalgam attack anniversary, recalling its tragic impact on tourism and life. They emphasize the region's unity against Pakistan-backed violence and repeated attempts to disrupt communal harmony and peace.

Residents Reflect on Grief and Resilience

In Doda town of Jammu and Kashmir, residents reflected on the upcoming anniversary of the Pahalgam attack, expressing grief, resilience, and a strong rejection of Pakistan-backed violence. A resident, Parvez Ahmad, described the attack as deeply tragic and against the ethos of the region. He said, "First of all, it was a very unfortunate incident. Jammu and Kashmir has never accepted such incidents. After the Pahalgam attack, you saw how the entire Jammu and Kashmir came out onto the streets and strongly opposed it. The firing attack that took place in Pahalgam was completely wrong. Even in the past, whenever such incidents or terror attacks have occurred, Jammu and Kashmir has never accepted them and has always responded strongly." He noted that the aftermath of the attack disrupted life for several months, especially impacting tourism, the backbone of the region's economy. Hoteliers, taxi drivers, and others dependent on visitors faced severe losses. Despite this, he recalled how people organised candle marches and protests, raising slogans against terrorism and demanding firm action. Ahmad further suggested that such incidents are often attempts to destabilise peace and create divisions, but added that the people of Jammu and Kashmir have consistently stood united. He stressed that these efforts to incite communal tension have repeatedly failed due to the strong sense of brotherhood among communities.

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A Haunting Memory and a Call for Unity

Another resident, Adil Sufi, echoed similar sentiments, viewing the attack as an attempt to damage communal harmony and disturb the region's peaceful environment. He shared a haunting memory: "I remember going home and opening a social media app. The first image I saw was heartbreaking, one that still reminds me of the incident. It showed a newlywed couple; the husband was lying dead, and the bride was sitting beside him. That image became the symbol of the attack." In indirect remarks, Sufi emphasised that while such incidents can influence vulnerable minds, society must remain guided by foresight and unity. He reiterated that India's secular foundation, where all religions coexist, must be protected against repeated attempts to create division.

Economic Impact and Hopes for Peace

Fayaz, another resident, highlighted the broader social and economic consequences of the attack. He said, "Look, the attack that happened in Pahalgam was very unfortunate. It directly impacted tourism here. Jammu and Kashmir's economy largely depends on tourism. We want peace, stability, and development in Jammu and Kashmir. Such things should not happen. Peace and development should prevail, and our brotherhood should grow stronger." He added that people from all communities came together in protest, sending a clear message against terrorism. Stressing the human cost, he said the loss of innocent lives, regardless of religion, was a blow to humanity itself, and called for an end to such violence so that future generations can focus on education and progress rather than conflict.