Home Minister Amit Shah and PM Narendra Modi paid homage to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack on its first anniversary. Shah reiterated India's 'zero-tolerance policy against terrorism', a stance supported by the Prime Minister.

Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday paid homage to the victims of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack, which took place last year, and warned that the country would continue its "zero-tolerance policy against terrorism".

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Sharing a post on X, Shah said the nation remembers the innocent lives lost in the attack and reiterated India's strong stance against terrorism. He added that the grief of the incident continues to be deeply felt across the country.

India to Continue Zero-Tolerance Policy Against Terrorism: Amit Shah

Shah wrote, "On this day, we solemnly remember the innocent lives we lost in the horrific Pahalgam terror attack last year. The grief and pain of losing our people still remain in the hearts of every Indian. Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity, against which we must stand united to fight and defeat. India will continue its zero-tolerance policy against terrorism and those who harbour it."

On this day, we solemnly remember the innocent lives we lost in the horrific Pahalgam terror attack last year. The grief and pain of losing our people still remain in the heart of every Indian. Terrorism is the greatest enemy of humanity, against which we must stand united to… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 22, 2026

The Union Home Minister's remarks come as the nation marks the first anniversary of the terror attack in Pahalgam, which had left several civilians dead and triggered widespread national outrage. On April 22, 2025, the nation was left shocked when terrorists struck the tourist town of Pahalgam in Jammu and Kashmir, entering a village and killing 26 civilians.

Known as a tourist spot with scenic beauty, Pahalgam was rendered in blood as Pakistan-backed terrorists killed several innocent people.

PM Modi Vows to Dismantle Heinous Designs of Terrorists

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to the victims in the Pahalgam terror attack, reiterating India's firm resolve to combat terrorism in all its forms.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister expressed solidarity with the bereaved families and affirmed that the country remains united in grief and determined to dismantle "the heinous designs of terrorists."

"Remembering the innocent lives lost in the gruesome Pahalgam terror attack on this day last year. They will never be forgotten. My thoughts are also with the bereaved families as they cope with this loss. As a nation, we stand united in grief and resolve. India will never bow to any form of terror. The heinous designs of terrorists will never succeed," the PM wrote.

Operation Sindoor: India's Retaliatory Strike

As India mourned the loss, what followed was decisive action by the Indian armed forces in the form of Operation Sindoor. Indian armed forces struck terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

In the aftermath of the attack, India launched 'Operation Sindoor' on May 7, 2025, targeting terror infrastructure across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

According to official details, Indian armed forces destroyed nine major terror launchpads linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, and eliminated over 100 terrorists during the operation.

What followed were drone attacks and shelling by Pakistan, which led to a four-day conflict between the two neighbouring countries. India showed formidable defence and conducted retaliatory strikes, destroying Radar installations in Lahore and Radar facilities near Gurjanwala. (ANI)