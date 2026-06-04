CPI(M)'s Raju Abraham called the CBI a 'caged parrot' used as a political tool, reacting to the Keralam govt handing over K Naveen Babu's death probe to the agency. He affirmed the party's support for the victim's family.

CPI(M) Pathanamthitta district secretary Raju Abraham on Thursday termed the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) a "caged parrot" often used as a political tool, while reacting to the Keralam government's decision to hand over the probe into the death of former Kannur Additional District Magistrate K Naveen Babu to the central agency.

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Speaking to reporters, Abraham said the CBI had frequently been used to target political opponents by successive governments. "The CBI is a caged parrot. It has been used as a tool to target political opponents. The Congress and others have also used it as a political weapon," he said.

CPI(M) on its role and stance

On the state cabinet's decision to transfer the Naveen Babu case to the CBI, Abraham said the CPI(M) state leadership would clarify the party's official position. He reiterated that the party stood firmly with Naveen Babu's family. "The party state secretary had already made it clear that we stand with Naveen Babu's family. The LDF government had taken all possible steps to ensure justice for the family," Abraham said.

He further noted that the party had acted against former Kannur District Panchayat President PP Divya, who was accused of abetting Naveen Babu's suicide. "It was the party that made Divya an accused in the case and removed her from the post of District Panchayat President. There have been no lapses in the investigation or legal proceedings during the tenure of the LDF government," he added.

Family welcomes probe

Meanwhile, Naveen Babu's wife, Manjusha, welcomed the UDF government's decision and expressed hope that the probe would uncover the truth behind her husband's death. "We thank the government for ordering the CBI investigation. The entire matter must be examined in detail. Our family has no political affiliation or agenda. We only want justice for Naveen Babu, and the truth must come out," she said.

Manjusha also alleged that those opposing the probe were doing so out of fear, pointing out that the previous government had strongly resisted demands for a CBI investigation. "The family's only demand is that Naveen Babu gets justice and that the truth is established through a fair and impartial investigation," she added.

Background of the case

Naveen Babu was found dead in his official quarters in Kannur on October 15, 2024, a day after he was publicly accused of corruption by then District Panchayat President PP Divya during a farewell event. Divya was later arrested and named the sole accused in an abetment to suicide case. (ANI)