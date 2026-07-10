The Parliament's Public Accounts Committee Sub-Committee on Defence, chaired by BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi, met to examine CAG reports. The meeting, attended by CDS Gen Raja Subramani, discussed substandard MES construction and other defence issues.

PAC Sub-Committee Examines CAG Reports on Defence

The Parliament's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Sub-Committee on Defence on Friday held a meeting at Parliament House Annexe to examine defence-related reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG), with Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Raja Subramani and other officials attending the proceedings.

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BJP MP Aparajita Sarangi is the Chairperson of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) Sub-Committee on Defence, which is examining defence-related reports of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG). The meeting was convened to discuss issues highlighted in CAG reports concerning the Ministry of Defence, including internal controls and quality assurance in the execution of Military Engineer Services (MES) contracts, as well as the abandonment of buildings due to substandard construction and delays in fixing responsibility. The agenda included a briefing by audit officials, followed by oral evidence from representatives of the Ministry of Defence on the subjects of "Internal control and quality assurance in execution of MES contracts" based on Chapter-II of C&AG Report No. 1 of 2026, and "Abandonment of buildings constructed costing Rs. 166.16 crore due to substandard construction and delay in fixing of responsibility" based on Para 3.3 of C&AG Report No. 28 of 2025.

Standing Committee Reviews Defence PSUs

The meeting comes days after the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence held discussions on the transformation of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs). The Defence Committee, chaired by BJP MP Radha Mohan Singh, met on July 8 at Parliament House Annexe in New Delhi to discuss the subject of "Review of Self-reliance and Modernisation of Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs) - Old DPSU". During the meeting, representatives of the Ministry of Defence and DPSUs briefed the committee on issues related to the modernisation and self-reliance efforts of defence public sector entities.

Panel Briefed on Army's Preparedness and Modernisation

Earlier, on June 24, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Defence heard oral evidence from senior defence and Army officials on the "Role of Indian Army in ensuring defence of the Country". CDS Gen NS Raja Subramani and Army Chief Designate Lt Gen Dhiraj Seth were among the senior officials present during the meeting. Officials briefed the committee on measures being undertaken for technology adoption in line with modern requirements and initiatives aimed at promoting innovation.

Sources said the officials also highlighted the preparedness of the Indian armed forces in securing the country's borders across diverse geographical regions and the specific operational requirements involved. (ANI)