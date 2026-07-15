Karnataka CM DK Shivakumar assured legal measures for property grievances, announcing the 'Bhu Guarantee' scheme to secure digital property rights. He plans to introduce a new Bill in the Assembly to safeguard apartment owners' interests.

Bhu Guarantee and Property Rights

Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Wednesday assured people who gathered near his residence that the state government would bring legal measures to address their grievances, including issues related to property registration and civic. Highlighting problems related to property ownership, Shivakumar said purchasing an apartment should automatically make a buyer its rightful owner and noted that many residents continue to face difficulties in getting their properties registered.

"Through the Bhu Guarantee initiative, we will ensure your property is transferred to your name," he said. The Bhu Guarantee (or Bhoo Guarantee) scheme is the Karnataka government's sixth guarantee, launched to secure digital property rights, simplify land ownership, and streamline property documentation. The Chief Minister also warned builders and developers against violating rules. "Some builders do not follow the rules. No one should do that. No one should violate the law. I am issuing a warning to builders and developers," he said.

New Legislation for Apartment Owners

Interacting with the residents, Shivakumar said the government would introduce a Bill during the Assembly session to safeguard the interests of apartment owners. "I will introduce this Bill in the Assembly session beginning on August 6. Before that, I will convene a meeting with leaders of all political parties and also meet MLAs. They can share their opinions. I will consider their constructive suggestions. I will not make decisions unilaterally or bulldoze them through," he said.

The Chief Minister said the proposed legislation was intended to resolve the long-pending issues faced by apartment residents and invited suggestions from stakeholders. "We are bringing this Bill for the benefit of apartment residents. Let us all work together as Team Karnataka. You are also a part of Team Karnataka. Give us your valuable suggestions. I also welcome criticism," he said.

Action on Civic Issues

On civic issues, Shivakumar said the government had made every possible effort to improve Bengaluru's drinking water supply and had allowed consumers with pending water bills to clear their dues in instalments. He also said the government had allocated Rs 4,000 crore for filling potholes and granted permission for laying underground utility cables, but alleged that agencies concerned were neither paying the prescribed charges nor shifting cables underground.

Responding to allegations over garbage management, Shivakumar said the government had not yet floated the garbage management tender and dismissed claims of irregularities.

Calling for planned urban development, the Chief Minister said Bengaluru should encourage more high-rise residential buildings and fewer small residential plots, adding that the government was committed to resolving apartment owners' issues through legal measures. (ANI)