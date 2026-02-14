AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi took a jibe at UP CM Yogi Adityanath's 'qayamat' comment on Babri Masjid. He also denied any role in motions against the Lok Sabha Speaker and Rahul Gandhi, and responded to Revanth Reddy's remarks on his BJP link.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday took a jibe at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for using the word "qayamat" (doomsday) while asserting that the Babri Masjid would never be rebuilt. In an interview with ANI, Owaisi said, "At least he had to speak an Urdu word, what would be a hindi word for 'qayamat'. Ask him."

His remarks come after CM Yogi Adityanath, while addressing a gathering in Barabanki, said, "The day of 'Qayamat' (doomsday) will never come, and hence the Babri structure will never be rebuilt. Those who are dreaming of the day of 'Qayamat' will rot away; that day will never come."

Denies Role in No-Confidence Motions

Furthe he denied any role in the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the motion against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi. "Neither was I asked nor did I sign the no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker...There is nothing in the privilege motion and nothing will happen," Owaisi said.

A day earlier, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey moved a substantive motion in the Lok Sabha against Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi, while the Congress submitted a notice of no-confidence against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Responds to Revanth Reddy's Remarks

He also responded to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's remarks, saying the BJP repeatedly mentioned his name during the Telangana Municipal Elections and joked that "it seems like they are fond of me."

"During the campaign for the Telangana Municipal Elections, in every speech of the BJP leader, they take my name three times in every 5 minutes. I said that it seems like they are fond of me. Revanth Reddy took that statement to another level...We are playing the role of a constructive opposition," Owaisi said.

This comes after Revanth Reddy targeted the BJP, saying it prioritises AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi over Lord Rama and treats him as a "lifeline" to win votes. He criticised the BJP's repeated portrayal of Owaisi as a villain while questioning why the party cannot curb his influence. (ANI)