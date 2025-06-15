Asaduddin Owaisi has urged EAM S Jaishankar to evacuate 1,595 Indian students stranded in Iran, including 140 at Tehran University, and 183 pilgrims stuck in Iraq. He stressed urgent action amid rising Israel-Iran tensions and airspace closures.

Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) President on Friday Asaduddin Owaisi has reached out to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Telangana Chief Minister, seeking urgent evacuation of Indian nationals stranded in Iran and Iraq.

Over 1,500 Indian students stranded in Iran, 183 pilgrims in Iraq

Approximately 1,595 Indian students, including 140 medical students at Tehran University, are currently stuck in Iran. Owaisi has shared details of the stranded individuals with the authorities, emphasizing the need for immediate evacuation.

In addition to the students in Iran, 183 Indian pilgrims are stranded in Iraq. Owaisi has requested the authorities to ensure their safe return to Telangana.

In a post on X, Owaisi said, "1,595 Indian students are stranded in Iran, including 140 medical students at Tehran University. Additionally, 183 Indian pilgrims are stuck in Iraq. I've contacted JS (PAI), Mr. Anand Prakash, and shared details of those stranded. Urgent evacuation is needed, S Jaishankar. I request Telangana CMO to ensure their safe return to Telangana."

Meanwhile, the airspace over Iran, Iraq and the surrounding areas remains unavailable, causing extended travel durations or delays amid tensions between Israel and Iran, said an advisory from IndiGo on Saturday.

IndiGo issues travel advisory as airspace over Iran and Iraq remains closed

In a post on X, IndiGo said, “Airspace over Iran and surrounding areas, continue to be unavailable. Certain flight paths may need adjustments, leading to extended travel durations or delays.”

"We recommend checking your flight status on our website or mobile app before leaving for the airport. Our teams remain committed and available to provide any assistance you may need. We appreciate your patience and understanding as we strive to ensure a safe and seamless journey," the post read.

On Friday, the airspace conditions over Iran, Iraq and the neighbouring region impacted flight schedules in the country.

The advisory came after Israel launched what it called a "pre-emptive operation" on Iran targeting the latter's nuclear program on Friday.