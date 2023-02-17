Charred bodies of 2 men found in Haryana; cops probe cow vigilante angle

The charred bodies of Nasir and Junaid were found in a Mahindra Bolero SUV on Thursday morning in Haryana's Bhiwani district. Police are still trying to establish whether the remains are those of Nasir and Junaid.

Two burned skeletons were discovered in a scorched four-wheeler on Thursday morning, which sparked panic in the Barwas hamlet of Haryana's Bhiwani region. To find out who the victims are, police and a forensic squad have launched an inquiry. These bones are thought to be those of two people who were reportedly abducted, horribly beaten, and transported to Haryana from Rajasthan's Bharatpur over suspicion of cattle smuggling.

Two men, Nasir and Junaid, who left their house for work in a Bolero on Thursday morning, were allegedly kidnapped and killed by 8–10 men, according to a FIR submitted by Bharatpur Police.

Also Read | Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar takes a dig at the 'Indian Left' over mega Air India deal

Ismail, who is the relative of Nasir and Junaid, filed the FIR. According to the complainant, Bajrang Dal, a group of right-wing Hindus, kidnapped the victims. When Rajasthan Police heard about the two burned corpses discovered in Haryana, they dispatched a squad to cross-verify the case.

A team of police is trying to identify the vehicle with the help of the chassis number. According to Gaurav Srivastava, the IG of Bharatpur, police have started their investigation and are looking for those listed in the FIR.

Investigations are being conducted to determine whether the two perished in the vehicle fire or were burned alive. According to the authorities, they are looking into whether cow vigilantism played a role in the fatalities.

Also Read: Protests rock Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as suffering rises by the day

A complaint has been filed against each of the accused, who are still at large, in accordance with the pertinent parts of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and the bones have been sent for DNA testing. The five men accused of kidnapping Nasir and Junaid are Monu Manesar, Lokesh Singhia, Rinku Saini, Anil and Srikant. Monu Manesar is a member of the right-wing organisation Bajrang Dal. All five accused allegedly claim to be cow vigilantes.

(Photo: @IAMCouncil | Twitter)