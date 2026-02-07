AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the government for its 'lack of planning' for India's youth, questioning what skills they have been taught. He also targeted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's recent comments on population growth.

'What skills have you taught these people?': Owaisi to PM Modi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi questioned the government over the 'lack of planning' in creating opportunities for the country's young population. Speaking at a public rally in Nizamabad on Friday, Owaisi said he was listening to PM Modi's speech in Parliament, where the latter highlighted that populations worldwide are ageing, while India still has a predominantly young population. "I was listening to PM Modi's speech in the Rajya Sabha. He said that, globally, populations are ageing, while our country's population is young. I wish someone had stood up and asked the Prime Minister of the country: if 60% of the country's population is under 40, what skills have you taught these people?" Asaduddin Owaisi said.

Criticises RSS chief on population remarks

Owaisi also targeted Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat, noting "inconsistencies" in his advice to citizens. "In this country, the Muslim population will never surpass the population of our Hindu. They are now beginning to understand that, over the next 20-30 years, the country's population will age. Mohan Bhagwat of the RSS is asking people to have 3 children, though he himself isn't doing it; that's a different matter. Earlier, they said they would introduce a bill on population control. They used to criticise us. But now they have realised how a country is affected if its population ages," said Owaisi.

This comes after Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised India's young population earlier this week in his speech to the Rajya Sabha, while highlighting the global challenge of ageing. He described the country's demographic profile as a key strength. "The biggest thing is that even the world's richest of the rich countries are ageing. Their populations have reached the age stage we call elderly. Our country is reaching new heights of development, and, day by day, it is becoming younger. It is a country with a young population," the Prime Minister had said.

'Leave revenge, first change'

Meanwhile, Owaisi also referred to a book by former RSS chief MS Golwalkar. "Golwalkar wrote in a magazine that Hindu kings were involved in the looting of the Somnath temple. The National Security advisor says we need to avenge the date, who will avenge the cruelty of Ravana, the misdeeds of the Kauravas during the Mahabharata. Who will avenge the bloodshed of Sikhs in Delhi?.Crores of children sleep hungry in the country, who will avenge this? Leave revenge, first change," said Owaisi. (ANI)