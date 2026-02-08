AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi slammed the government for its inaction after the Supreme Court stayed the UGC's anti-discrimination regulations. He questioned PM Modi's support for backward classes and also urged voters not to support BRS in Karimnagar.

Owaisi Questions Govt on SC Stay on UGC Norms

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday criticised the government for not proactively defending the UGC regulations in the Supreme Court proceedings and questioned its stand on the said norms in the apex court.

Speaking at a public rally in Karimnagar, Owaisi said, "In Parliament, PM Modi called himself the biggest leader of the backward class. The UGC regulation states that if any college or university harasses any student from the backward classes, Dalits, tribals, or minorities, then certain actions will be taken. The upper-caste people tried to create a storm across the country against this. The matter went to the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court put a stay on the regulation."

The Supreme Court on January 29 stayed the University Grants Commission (Promotion of Equity in Higher Education Institutions) Regulations, notified on January 23, 2026, which were challenged by various petitioners as arbitrary, exclusionary, discriminatory, and in violation of the Constitution and the University Grants Commission Act, 1956.

While upholding the 2026 UGC regulations in their entirety, a bench of the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Joymalya Bagchi termed the language of the provision defining "caste-based discrimination" as "vague".The Court noted that for now, the 2012 UGC regulations will operate until it examines the validity of the 2026 regulations. The matter will be heard next on March 19, it added.

Owaisi further said, "The whole world knows that there is prejudice and discrimination in colleges and universities against backward classes, Dalits, minorities, and tribals. If you love the backward classes so much, then the stay should not have been put on your regulation. What is your answer to that?" he added.

Student Protests Against Regulations

Students, mostly from the general category, protested against regulations that promote discrimination on campuses rather than equality. The students noted that the regulation has no provision to address fraudulent complaints filed against General Category students.

Appeal to Voters for Telangana Municipal Polls

Owaisi also addressed the upcoming Telangana municipal elections, scheduled for February 11, with counting on February 13. He urged voters in Karimnagar not to support BRS, claiming that doing so would indirectly benefit the BJP. "If any vote is cast for BRS in Karimnagar, it is only to benefit the BJP. I appeal to you not to vote for such candidates. Save your vote from being wasted... Strengthen our leadership. Until we democratically strengthen our political leadership, these people will continue to do us injustice. Where there is leadership, your representative will go and fight for you. They will solve your municipal problems, road problems, drainage problems, and development work," he said. (ANI)