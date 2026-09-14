AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi weighed in on the BRICS veg menu row, stating India's identity is defined by its diverse cultures and food habits. He also questioned the summit's geopolitical outcomes, including talks with China.

Owaisi on BRICS Veg Menu Row

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi, highlighting the multifaceted nature of the country, weighed in on the row over vegetarian food served at the BRICS Summit, stating that India's identity is defined by its diverse cultures, languages, and dietary habits.

Speaking on the controversy surrounding the menu, the Hyderabad MP noted that dietary preferences vary widely across all communities in the country. "In this country, around 20% of minorities are vegetarian... India's diversity includes different cultures, religions, languages and food habits. I do not know how many people liked it or did not like it... A diplomat would say that India's diversity is not only cultural but also religious and linguistic," Owaisi said.

Political Sparring Over Gala Dinner

The controversy over the gala dinner menu has added a fresh flashpoint to the broader political sparring between the Opposition and the BJP over the outcomes of the 18th BRICS Summit. A major political row erupted following the entirely vegetarian gala dinner hosted by PM Narendra Modi for BRICS leaders at Bharat Mandapam. Congress accused the government of "imposing dietary" preferences on foreign dignitaries, while Union Ministers defended the menu as a showcase of India's rich culinary traditions.

Sparking the controversy, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi highlighted on X that 80 % of Indians are non-vegetarian, adding a lighter personal touch. "Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature," he said, sharing a picture of the dish.

Owaisi Questions Summit's Geopolitical Outcomes

Beyond the menu controversy, the AIMIM chief questioned the key geopolitical and economic takeaways from the high-profile summit, pointing out a lack of transparency regarding border talks with China and discussions on alternative payment mechanisms. However, Owaisi welcomed the diplomatic engagements between Middle Eastern nations on the sidelines of the summit.

"There was no mention of the digital currency issue we discussed; we do not know what discussions took place with China, what will happen to the land occupied by China where we used to patrol... Iran and UAE sitting together and talking is a positive development," he said.

India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit under its 2026 Chairmanship on September 12-13, with the New Delhi Declaration unanimously adopted by BRICS leaders. (ANI)