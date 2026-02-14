AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi defended his remark that a hijab-clad woman could become India's PM, calling it his 'dream' and a reflection of inclusivity. He also reiterated his view that the Supreme Court's Babri Masjid verdict was wrong.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Saturday defended his remark that a woman wearing a hijab could become the Prime Minister of India, calling it his "dream" and a reflection of the country's inclusivity and pluralism. In an interview with ANI, Owaisi said there was nothing wrong with such a vision. "What is wrong with it? I am promoting the nation's inclusivity and pluralism...It is my dream (that a hijab-clad woman become India's PM)...", he said.

Earlier this year, while campaigning in Solapur during the Maharashtra local body elections, Owaisi had said that one day a woman wearing a hijab would become the Prime Minister. His remark triggered a political row in Maharashtra and drew criticism. In response to Owaisi's remarks Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis had said in response to Fadnavis asserting that the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) mayor will be "from Mahayuti, will be a Hindu, and a Marathi". The Maharashtra CM had made these remarks while addressing a gathering in Worli during the election campaign for the recently concluded BMC polls.

'Supreme Court is not infallible': Owaisi on Babri verdict

On the Babri Masjid issue in Murshidabad, Owaisi reiterated that he believes the Supreme Court of India's verdict was wrong. He said disputes had now been raised in places such as Sambhal, Kashi and Mathura, and cited former Chief Justice JS Verma's observation that the Supreme Court is supreme but not infallible. "I still believe that the verdict of the Supreme Court on Babri Masjid was wrong...Now Sambhal, Kashi, Mathura, Madhya Pradesh has also been opened up...Justice J. S. Verma rightly said that the Supreme Court is supreme but not infallible," Owaisi said.

Responding to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's "qayamat" remarks on Babri mosque, Asaduddin Owaisi said that at least the CM had to use an Urdu word, and asked what the Hindi word for "qayamat" would be. "At least he had to speak an Urdu word, what would be a hindi word for 'qayamat'. Ask him," he said. (ANI)