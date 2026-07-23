AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi accused the Centre of 'humiliating' the youth and refusing to admit its failures. He urged the government to stop the blame game amid nationwide protests and parliamentary clashes over recent exam paper leaks.

Owaisi Accuses Centre of 'Humiliating' Youth

AIMIM President and MP Asaduddin Owaisi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the Central government, accusing it of "humiliating" the youth and refusing to take responsibility for its own failures. Speaking to ANI, Owaisi alleged that the government's approach toward the younger generation is dismissive and lacking in dialogue. "You call young children and make them sit at home for two hours. You don't talk to them, you humiliate them. You should learn to talk to them. Everything is happening because of you, the government," the AIMIM chief said.

Taking a swipe at the government for frequently targeting the opposition for various crises, Owaisi said the Centre must stop the "blame game" and admit its mistakes. "Why are you blaming the opposition for what is happening? You should admit to whatever mistakes you have made. You're not even admitting it, You think we have a brute majority and you will suppress us all. You won't be able to. You're underestimating this " he added.

Parliament Protests Escalate

Meanwhile, earlier today, several Opposition members staged a protest near the Makar Dwar on the Parliament premises on Thursday, reiterating their demand for the dismissal of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan amid nationwide protests over exam paper leaks.

A direct face-off also broke out between NDA and INDIA bloc MPs inside the Parliament premises, as both sides staged simultaneous demonstrations over separate issues at Makar Dwar. Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party MPs Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and others join the INDIA bloc protest at Makar Dwar inside the Parliament premises. NDA MPs are also counter-protesting in front of the INDIA alliance MPs.

Row Over Exam Paper Leaks Intensifies

Reacting to PM Modi's tweet on setting up fast-track courts to ensure stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks, Congress MP Rajeev Shukla said, "A fast-track court won't achieve anything. First, deliver punishment to the higher-ups responsible as demanded. That (fast-track court) will be a secondary process, as they will have bail."

Amid intensifying protests against the Centre over the NEET paper leak issue, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday emphasised the importance of the youth's future, announcing that fast-track courts will be set up to ensure swift and stringent punishment for those involved in paper leaks. In a post on X, PM Modi stated that those involved in compromising the future of the youth "will not be spared," adding that relevant authorities have been directed to take all necessary measures. (ANI)