Union Minister Sanjay Seth announced that 92,000 women in Ranchi became 'Lakhpati Didis'. Separately, CM Hemant Soren directed the state's health department to improve services, including plans for an AI-based ambulance network.

Union Minister of State Sanjay Seth highlighted the significant strides made in women's economic independence under the central government's initiatives, asserting that over 90,000 women in Ranchi have become 'Lakhpati Didis'. The Minister lauded the initiative where sewing machines were distributed to women, which were funded through the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) wing of MIDHANI, a Ministry of Defence undertaking, which aims to bolster financial independence among women in the region, on Friday.

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Talking to the reporters, Sanjay Seth said, "Women have been empowered under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi. In Ranchi, 92,000 women have become 'Lakhpati Didis'. Daughters are coming forward in every field. Today, sewing machines were distributed to women in Ranchi using CSR funds from MIDHANI, an undertaking of our Ministry of Defence."

Jharkhand Govt to Overhaul Healthcare System

Meanwhile, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren reviewed a meeting on the latest progress of the Department of Health, Medical Education and Family Welfare at the Jharkhand Secretariat in Ranchi. Seeking to overhaul the state's healthcare delivery system, the Jharkhand government asked the Health Department to prepare plans for AI-based ambulance management, restructuring of directorates, expansion of medical education and improved hospital services, while directing officials to address staff shortages and maternal healthcare concerns on priority.

CM Issues Key Directives

In a post on X, the Chief Minister highlighted the key directives issued during the review meeting. He directed the Health Department to immediately fill vacant ANM and GNM posts, expedite the recruitment of specialist doctors and other medical personnel, address concerns related to maternal healthcare, and improve ambulance services across the state.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to prepare a plan for launching an AI-based call centre and developing an app-based ambulance network on the lines of ride-hailing platforms such as Ola and Uber. He further directed the department to conduct a statewide audit of referral systems and submit a report.

The post further stated that the Health Department should prepare a roadmap for restructuring its directorates, taking into account the distinct healthcare needs of rural and urban areas. The Chief Minister also stressed the need to maintain cleanliness in hospitals, organise eye-screening camps across the state, and strengthen healthcare infrastructure and services.

Achievements and Further Plans

Highlighting recent achievements, he noted that a Central Radiology Hub had been established at Sadar Hospital in Ranchi, describing it as the first such facility in a government institution in the country. The facility has been linked to all districts of the state.

The Chief Minister also directed the department to undertake a statewide drive for the creation of ABHA cards, increase undergraduate and postgraduate seats in medical colleges, establish Blood Separation Units, expedite licensing procedures for blood banks, and organise regular blood donation camps.

While thanking the CM, Jharkhand Health Minister Irfan Ansari said, "Our current focus remains on identifying ways to further enhance our performance". (ANI)