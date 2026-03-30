The Election Commission stated that over 2.37 lakh electors in Kerala, Assam, and Puducherry have been approved for home voting. The facility, for voters over 85 and PwDs, has already commenced and will be completed by April 5.

Over 2.37 lakh electors in Kerala, Assam and Puducherry have been approved so far by the Returning Officers (ROs) for the home-voting facility, the Election Commission of India said on Monday. The data has been issued till March 30.

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Home Voting Process and Protocols

Home voting in different constituencies of Kerala, Assam & Puducherry has already commenced and will be completed by 5th April. A second visit will also be undertaken if the voter is not available on the first visit, Election Commission stated in a press release.

Contesting candidates of recognised political parties are provided a list of electors availing the home voting facility. As per procedure, all candidates are informed about the schedule of the visits of the polling teams, and if they wish, they can depute their representative to accompany polling teams after intimation in Form 10 to the Returning Officer, the EC said.

The release added that the remaining 85+ and PwD electors who have not opted for the optional home voting facility will be provided with all necessary facilities at the polling stations, including volunteers, wheelchairs, and other assistance, to ensure a comfortable voting experience

Election Schedule and Legal Framework

The Election Commission has announced the schedule for the General Election to Legislative Assemblies of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu and West Bengal and bye-elections in 6 states on March 15. Assam, Kerala and Puducherry are going to the polls on April 9.

The Commission, as per Section 60(c) of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, provides the optional facility of home voting for Elderly Voters above 85 years of age and Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) flagged in Electoral Rolls who may cast their vote through postal ballot. Such electors have to apply to their concerned Returning Officer within 5 days from the date of notification

State-Specific Notifications

Notification has been issued for West Bengal Phase-I and Tamil Nadu on March 30. Notification for West Bengal Phase-II will be issued on April 2, the poll body said. (ANI)