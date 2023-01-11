Bengaluru Metro pillar collapse: Father of woman killed in mishap demands cancellation of contractor's license

It is reportedly said that the height of the pillar is over 40 feet and weighs up to several tonnes. As the incident took place, the duo was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but the woman and her toddler succumbed to their injuries.

A woman and her toddler son were on Tuesday (January 10) killed after an under-construction pillar of the "Namma Metro" (Bengaluru Metro) collapsed. The tragic incident took place on Outer Ring Road near HBR Layout in Bengaluru.

It is reportedly said that the height of the pillar is over 40 feet and weighs up to several tonnes. As the incident took place, the duo was immediately rushed to a nearby hospital, but the woman and her toddler succumbed to their injuries.

Speaking to reporters, the doctors who treated the victims said, "Both suffered head injuries, we tried our best to save them. There was a lot of blood loss already and also a fall in blood pressure."

Meanwhile, Madan Kumar, the father of the deceased, demanded the cancellation of the construction work and said that he would not take her body till the contract is not cancelled.

"Until the contractor's license is not cancelled, I won't take the body. Who gave them permission to build such tall pillars? The tender should be cancelled and the work should be stopped. I will see what is to be done in court," Kumar said.

Lohit, the husband of the deceased woman, asked the government to take safety measures and precautions to avert any such occurrence in the future.

"What should I tell the government, I have lost everything. The government should only ensure that such incidents do not occur in the future. All the safety and precautions should be taken so that others do not have to face this situation," he said.

Speaking to reporters over the mishap, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai assured an inquiry into the incident and announced compensation to the bereaved.

"I just got to know about it, we will get it investigated... We will ascertain the reason for the collapse of the pillar and provide compensation," he said.

CM Bommai also called the incident "unfortunate" and said an inquiry will be done and a case will be registered against those responsible.