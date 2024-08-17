Outrage erupts as Sabarmati Express derails due to 'object placed on track'; netizens dub it 'railway jihad'

Outrage has erupted across social media after the initial probe into the Sabarmati Express derailment near Kanpur revealed that the engine of the train struck an "object placed on the track," leading to the incident in the early hours of Saturday.

The train, en route from Varanasi to Ahmedabad, derailed at 2:35 am near Govindpuri station, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

The derailment, which involved twenty coaches of the Sabarmati Express, fortunately resulted in no reported injuries or loss of life.

In a post on X, Minister Vaishnaw confirmed that evidence related to the accident had been secured and that both the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Uttar Pradesh Police were actively investigating the incident.

"Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it. No injuries to passengers or staff. Train arranged for passengers for onward journey to Ahmedabad," Vaishnaw said in his post.

Railway Board officials stated that the involvement of miscreants or anti-social elements is being considered as a possible cause, with the loco pilot reporting that the engine's cattle guard had been severely damaged after hitting what appeared to be a boulder or another substantial object.

"We found a foreign material near the 16th coach of the train. Looking at the size of the damaged portion of the cattle guard of the engine, it seems that the engine hit this foreign object and derailed," an official said.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, it was noted that just over an hour before the derailment, at 1:20 am, a Patna-Indore train had crossed the same track without incident. This timeline has further fueled suspicions of foul play.

Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar announced that buses and alternative transportation had been arranged to evacuate all passengers from the site. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, with seven trains canceled and three others diverted due to the derailment.

The revelation that the derailment was caused by an object deliberately placed on the track has sparked widespread condemnation and fear among the public.

Many on social media have begun labeling the incident as "railway jihad," raising concerns over the safety and security of the nation's railway network.

"Railway minister & officials can't run away by saying it was done deliberately by some miscreants. It is Govt's duty to find the culprits and put an end to this," said one netizen on X.

Another added, "Find them and hang them. This is terrorism."

A third irked user said, "Recently, many Muslims have been caught damaging railway tracks.They are doing this deliberately so that the opposition can blame Modi for the train accidents."

Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X following the incident:

