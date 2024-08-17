Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Outrage erupts as Sabarmati Express derails due to 'object placed on track'; netizens dub it 'railway jihad'

    Outrage has erupted across social media after the initial probe into the Sabarmati Express derailment near Kanpur revealed that the engine of the train struck an "object placed on the track," leading to the incident in the early hours of Saturday.

    Outrage erupts as Sabarmati Express derails due to 'object placed on track'; netizens dub it 'railway jihad' snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Aug 17, 2024, 10:21 AM IST | Last Updated Aug 17, 2024, 10:21 AM IST

    Outrage has erupted across social media after the initial probe into the Sabarmati Express derailment near Kanpur revealed that the engine of the train struck an "object placed on the track," leading to the incident in the early hours of Saturday.

    The train, en route from Varanasi to Ahmedabad, derailed at 2:35 am near Govindpuri station, according to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

    The derailment, which involved twenty coaches of the Sabarmati Express, fortunately resulted in no reported injuries or loss of life.

    In a post on X, Minister Vaishnaw confirmed that evidence related to the accident had been secured and that both the Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Uttar Pradesh Police were actively investigating the incident.

    "Sharp hit marks are observed. Evidence is protected. IB and UP police are also working on it. No injuries to passengers or staff. Train arranged for passengers for onward journey to Ahmedabad," Vaishnaw said in his post.

    Railway Board officials stated that the involvement of miscreants or anti-social elements is being considered as a possible cause, with the loco pilot reporting that the engine's cattle guard had been severely damaged after hitting what appeared to be a boulder or another substantial object.

    "We found a foreign material near the 16th coach of the train. Looking at the size of the damaged portion of the cattle guard of the engine, it seems that the engine hit this foreign object and derailed," an official said.

    Adding to the gravity of the situation, it was noted that just over an hour before the derailment, at 1:20 am, a Patna-Indore train had crossed the same track without incident. This timeline has further fueled suspicions of foul play.

    Uttar Pradesh Relief Commissioner GS Naveen Kumar announced that buses and alternative transportation had been arranged to evacuate all passengers from the site. Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, with seven trains canceled and three others diverted due to the derailment.

    The revelation that the derailment was caused by an object deliberately placed on the track has sparked widespread condemnation and fear among the public.

    Many on social media have begun labeling the incident as "railway jihad," raising concerns over the safety and security of the nation's railway network.

    "Railway minister & officials can't run away by saying it was done deliberately by some miscreants. It is Govt's duty to find the culprits and put an end to this," said one netizen on X.

    Another added, "Find them and hang them. This is terrorism."

    A third irked user said, "Recently, many Muslims have been caught damaging railway tracks.They are doing this deliberately so that the opposition can blame Modi for the train accidents."

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions on X following the incident: 

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Woman 'loses balance' on Atal Setu barrier, rescued by quick-thinking driver, police (WATCH) AJR

    Woman 'loses balance' on Atal Setu barrier, rescued by quick-thinking driver, police (WATCH)

    "One of the best leaders in the world...": Sreejesh shares heartwarming experience of meeting PM Modi dmn

    "One of the best leaders in the world...": Sreejesh shares heartwarming experience of meeting PM Modi (WATCH)

    Chingam 1: Kerala rings in Malayalam New Year 2024 anr

    Chingam 1: Kerala rings in Malayalam New Year 2024

    Why was Maharashtra's Assembly poll date delayed? ECI explains the hold-up AJR

    Why was Maharashtra's Assembly poll date delayed? ECI explains the hold-up

    Bengaluru police commissioner warns citizens of being alert before sharing jewellery photos on social media vkp

    ‘Be careful before sharing gold jewellery photos on Social Media’, warns Bengaluru commissioner B Dayananda

    Recent Stories

    Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi, Telugu OTT release: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh starrer to release on THIS date ATG

    'Kalki 2898 AD' Hindi, Telugu OTT release: Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh starrer to release on THIS date

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee Report on Malayalam film industry put on hold amid actor Ranjini's court plea dmn

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee Report on Malayalam film industry put on hold amid actor Ranjini's court plea

    Woman 'loses balance' on Atal Setu barrier, rescued by quick-thinking driver, police (WATCH) AJR

    Woman 'loses balance' on Atal Setu barrier, rescued by quick-thinking driver, police (WATCH)

    Vijay Raaz REMOVED from Ajay Devgn starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2' for THIS reason; Read on ATG

    Vijay Raaz REMOVED from Ajay Devgn starrer 'Son of Sardaar 2' for THIS reason; Read on

    Turkish Parliament turns into 'bloody' mess as violent brawl erupts over jailed MP; WATCH viral videos snt

    Turkish Parliament turns into 'bloody' mess as violent brawl erupts over jailed MP; WATCH viral videos

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon