Shocking! Indian diplomat alleges Trudeau's plane 'filled with cocaine' during G20 visit | WATCH

He further claimed that sniffer dogs detected cocaine on Trudeau's plane and suggested that Trudeau's behavior indicated he had "freaked out" and was trying to portray himself as a "Canadian Rambo."

A retired Indian diplomat, Deepak Vohra, has made outlandish claims about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's recent visit to India for the G20 Summit. Speaking on a news channel, Vohra asserted that Trudeau's plane was "full of cocaine" and that the Canadian leader "didn't come out of his room for two days," missing G20 events.

He further claimed that sniffer dogs detected cocaine on Trudeau's plane and suggested that Trudeau's behavior indicated he had "freaked out" and was trying to portray himself as a "Canadian Rambo."

New FCRA rules demand transparency: NGOs must share asset details from foreign funds

During the discussion, Vohra questioned whether Trudeau had a brain and referred to him as a "tiny infant." He also mentioned that his wife had seen Trudeau looking "troubled" upon arrival at Delhi airport.

The news channel host, Deepak Chaurasia, did not challenge Vohra's claims but simply responded with "Theek hai" (Alright) and moved on to the next topic.

It's worth noting that Vohra has previously made controversial statements, including referring to Chinese President Xi Jinping as "ping pong ting ling ting ling" on national television.

Additionally, he is under investigation by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a case related to "financial bungling" during his tenure as ambassador to Sudan from 2007 to 2009.

Haryana government imposes ban on hookah in bars, restaurants, hotels

Despite his controversial history, Vohra has been invited to comment on international relations and has appeared on various Indian media channels to discuss India's relations with Canada in recent weeks.