Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New FCRA rules demand transparency: NGOs must share asset details from foreign funds

    The MHA has also extended the validity of FCRA licenses for entities whose licenses were set to expire on September 30 and had pending renewal applications. These licenses will now remain valid until March 31, 2024.

    New FCRA rules demand transparency: NGOs must share asset details from foreign funds AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 26, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has come up with a decision and introduced changes to the regulations governing non-government organizations (NGOs) under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). These changes require NGOs to annually report details of both moveable and immovable assets created using foreign funds.

    The modifications involve adding two new clauses, (ba) for moveable assets and (bb) for immovable assets, to Form FC-4, which NGOs use to file their annual returns.

    AIADMK workers burst crackers in Chennai after party breaks all ties with BJP, NDA - WATCH

    The MHA has also extended the validity of FCRA licenses for entities whose licenses were set to expire on September 30 and had pending renewal applications. These licenses will now remain valid until March 31, 2024.

    In recent years, the centre has increased FCRA compliance measures, holding NGOs accountable for the receipt and utilization of foreign funds. Between 2019 and 2022, the MHA conducted inspections and audits of 335 NGOs and associations to ensure compliance with foreign funding rules.

    According to MHA data, NGOs in India received a total of Rs 55,449 crore in foreign funding over the past three years. As of July 17, 2023, there were 16,301 NGOs in the country with valid FCRA licenses. In the last five years, over 6,600 NGOs had their FCRA licenses canceled for violations, and a total of 20,693 FCRA licenses have been canceled to date.

    Haryana government imposes ban on hookah in bars, restaurants, hotels

    The FCRA Act, which underwent amendments in September 2020, prohibits public servants from receiving foreign funding and mandates Aadhaar verification for all NGO office-bearers. Additionally, the amended law restricts the use of foreign funds for administrative purposes to 20%, down from the previous limit of 50%.

    The revised FCRA rules also categorize organizations involved in political actions like strikes and road blockades, such as farmers' groups, students' associations, and caste-based organizations, as having a political nature.

    Last Updated Sep 26, 2023, 10:30 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Haryana government imposes ban on hookah in bars restaurants hotels gcw

    Haryana government imposes ban on hookah in bars, restaurants, hotels

    Cauvery dispute: CWRC meeting scheduled for today vkp

    Cauvery dispute: CWRC meeting scheduled for today

    Kerala: International parking scheme to be implemented in Kozhikode beach rkn

    Kerala: International parking scheme to be implemented in Kozhikode beach

    Army man assaulted by mob in Kerala's Kollam; BJP slams ruling Pinarayi Vijayan's govt anr

    Army man assaulted by mob in Kerala's Kollam; BJP slams ruling Pinarayi Vijayan's govt

    Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery water dispute set to hit normal life today vkp

    Bengaluru bandh over Cauvery water dispute hits normal life today

    Recent Stories

    Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach middle ground for their daughters' custody; Know details vma

    Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas reach middle ground for their daughters' custody; Know details

    Asian Games 2023: Bhavani Devi advances to pre-quarters; Boosts India's fencing medal aspirations osf

    Asian Games 2023: Bhavani Devi advances to pre-quarters; Boosts India's fencing medal aspirations

    Haryana government imposes ban on hookah in bars restaurants hotels gcw

    Haryana government imposes ban on hookah in bars, restaurants, hotels

    Rahul Gandhi launches the Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas NYAY Yojana

    Rahul Gandhi launches the Chhattisgarh Gramin Awas NYAY Yojana

    Cauvery dispute: CWRC meeting scheduled for today vkp

    Cauvery dispute: CWRC meeting scheduled for today

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi hilarious take on wife's response on husband's long duty hours during G20 summit in Delhi

    'When I take you for a month...' PM Modi's hilarious take on a wife’s response on husband’s long duty hours

    Video Icon
    PODCAST Asianet News 'Dialogues' with ISRO Chairman S Somanath

    PODCAST: ISRO Chairman S Somanath speaks to Asianet News Network Executive Chairman Rajesh Kalra

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Asianet News Dialogues with ISRO Chief S Somanath on manpower

    ISRO Chairman EXCLUSIVE: 'Are we getting the best talent in India? Answer is NO'

    Video Icon
    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi WATCH AJR

    MPs enter new Parliament House of India on Ganesh Chaturthi | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Agents of Indian government WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' allegation

    'Agents of Indian government...' WATCH Canada's bizarre 'assassination' claim

    Video Icon