Raijor Dal's Gyanashree Bora asserts their leader is Akhil Gogoi, not Rahul Gandhi. She voiced concerns over religious polarisation affecting development and stressed the need to identify and expel infiltrators from Assam without religious bias.

Raijor Dal's candidate from Assam's Mariani, Gyanashree Bora, shared her insights on various issues in the state politics, including alliances, leadership, infiltration, and religious polarisation on Friday.

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Alliance and Leadership

Speaking to ANI, Bora acknowledged the alliance between the Indian National Congress and Raijor Dal in Assam but made it clear that their leader is Akhil Gogoi, the MLA from Sibsagar, not Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha. She stated, "Our leader is Akhil Gogoi, not Rahul Gandhi."

Key State Issues

Religious Polarisation and Development

On social concerns, Bora expressed deep concern over the growing religious polarisation, which she believes is fostering hatred within society and shifting the focus away from development. "Religious polarisation is creating hatred in society and shifting focus away from development," she told ANI.

Stance on Infiltration

Bora also addressed the issue of infiltration in Assam, asserting that there are infiltrators in the state who need to be identified and expelled. She emphasised that this process should be carried out fairly and without any religious discrimination, ensuring that all infiltrators, regardless of their background, are dealt with appropriately. "There are infiltrators in the state who need to be identified and expelled," she said.

Motivation for Political Entry

She further explained that alliances between parties with differing ideologies are not uncommon in Indian politics. She pointed to the example of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Asom Gana Parishad, highlighting that such partnerships are often formed for broader political objectives. She also revealed that the escalating religious tensions and the societal impact were the primary reasons she decided to leave her job as a college professor and joins poitics to bring change.

Call for Generational Change

The Raijor Dal candidate also emphasised the need for a generational change in politics, stating that society no longer requires "old leaders." She stressed that it is time for young leadership to come forward and take charge, bringing fresh perspectives and energy to address the challenges of the present and future.

Regional Context

In discussing the regional context, Dr. Bora pointed to neighbouring countries like Bangladesh and Nepal, stating that both nations are grappling with issues stemming from religious polarisation. She highlighted that, as a result of these issues and conflicts, both countries have failed to focus on development. (ANI)