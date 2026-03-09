Opposition MPs walked out of Rajya Sabha after EAM S Jaishankar's statement on the West Asia conflict. They protested the government's refusal to allow questions or an immediate discussion, with Jairam Ramesh calling it a valueless exercise.

Opposition Stages Walkout Over West Asia Statement

Shortly after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar remarked on the West Asia Conflict in Rajya Sabha, Opposition MPs staged a walkout for the day, accusing the government of not allowing counter questions to discuss the matter.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

In a post on X, Congress MP Jairam Ramesh expressed his displeasure and said that statements from ministers without any discussion have "no value". The continued refusal of the Modi Govt to have an immediate discussion on the situation in West Asia in the Rajya Sabha has led to the walkout of all Opposition MPs for the entire day. Statements made by Ministers on which no questions can be asked or clarifications sought have no value whatsoever," he said.

The continued refusal of the Modi Govt to have an immediate discussion on the situation in West Asia in the Rajya Sabha has led to the walkout of all Opposition MPs for the entire day. Statements made by Ministers on which no questions can be asked or clarifications sought have… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 9, 2026 Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said, "If you come to Parliament today to give a statement, you should also answer the Opposition's questions. You are not taking any questions, so we walked out."

Jaishankar Briefs Rajya Sabha on Government's Stance

Earlier, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar briefed the Rajya Sabha regarding the conflict situation in West Asia Jaishankar stated that "the Prime Minister continues to closely monitor the emerging developments, and relevant ministries are coordinating to ensure effective responses."

"Our government had issued a statement on 20th February expressing deep concerns and urging all sides to exercise restraint. We continue to believe that dialogue and diplomacy should be pursued to de-escalate the tensions," he added.

Highlighting the gravity of the conflict, the minister confirmed that India had officially expressed concern over the war on February 28, 2026. He reiterated the call for "dialogue and diplomacy to de-escalate the tensions in the regions," while drawing attention to the mounting casualties and the collapse of the Iranian leadership.

Government Condemns Opposition's 'Irresponsible' Behaviour

Union Minister JP Nadda condemned the Opposition's sloganeering during S Jaishankar's remarks, stating that the Opposition is only interested in "erupting anarchy" rather than having a debate.

Accusing the Opposition of "doing politics for their benefits", Nadda said they will never succeed in it.

"With great sadness, I am saying that the Opposition's behaviour is very irresponsible and also condemnable. They have no interest in the country or debate but only in erupting anarchy," Nadda said in the Rajya Sabha. "They have no interest in Viksit Bharat, progress of the country, their interest is only in politics of their benefit, in which they will never succeed," he added.

Background of the West Asia Conflict

This comes in the wake of the war, which erupted on February 28 after joint US-Israeli strikes targeted Iran, resulting in the death of former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and several core members of the ruling group. The situation has since escalated, with fresh attacks reported over the weekend on oil depots and water desalination plants. (ANI)